Allison Walsh and Carolina Flores Launch 'The Authority Accelerator' Summit to Help Women Claim Scalable Success

Allison Walsh Carolina Flores

This event is about ownership of voice, story, expertise, and impact” — Allison Walsh

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allison Walsh, JD, founder of She Believed She Could ™, bestselling author, and international speaker, has partnered with Carolina Flores, co-founder of Hi Hello Labs, to launch a powerful new live experience designed to elevate women into positions of visibility and influence. Walsh is widely recognized for helping high-achieving women build scalable success through strategic personal branding, while Flores has built a reputation for helping founders and creators bring their voices to life through premium, high-impact media. Together, they are creating transformative experiences that merge brand strategy, media, and real-world execution.On May 7–8, 2026, the duo will host The Authority Accelerator | She Believed She Could™ Summit, an immersive two-day experience held at Hi Hello Labs in Orlando, Florida. The summit will take place on May 7 from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM ET, followed by an exclusive VIP Visibility Lab on May 8 from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM ET. Designed for ambitious women ready to expand their reach and impact, the event goes beyond inspiration, offering attendees a structured, high-touch environment to refine their messaging, strengthen their positioning, and build a platform that supports long-term growth.“This event is about ownership of voice, story, expertise, and impact,” said Walsh. “Women were never meant to play small. The Authority Accelerator is where that truth is fully realized and where something meaningful begins to unlock the moment women step into the room.” The event was created to address a consistent gap seen across high-achieving women: while they possess the expertise and ambition, many lack the visibility, positioning, and strategic infrastructure required to fully capitalize on their potential.Attendees will leave with a fully developed personal brand playbook, refined messaging, and a clear strategy to increase visibility and monetize their expertise. Beyond tactical outcomes, the experience is designed to deliver true transformation equipping women with the confidence, clarity, and connections to step into higher-level opportunities and conversations. As She Believed She Could™ continues to expand into a premier media and visibility platform through its podcast network, live events, and educational programs, The Authority Accelerator marks a significant step in building an ecosystem where women are empowered to amplify their voices, grow their influence, and lead with authority.

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