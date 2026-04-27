World Wish Day To Be Celebrated Around the World as Make-A-Wish® Marks Its Global Impact

A group of musicians lead the way in the Wish Walk organised by Make-A-Wish Greece L-R Eugene and Linda Pauling, Make-A-Wish co-founder, Luciano Manzo and Sylvia Hopkins-Hanneman of Make-A-Wish International, Sandra Zafirakopoulou of Make-A-Wish Greece, Niels Berndsen of Make-A-Wish International Entertainers at the Wish Walk

Events and celebrations on World Wish Day, April 29, invite people everywhere to help create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses

World Wish Month is about recognizing the people who make this impact possible.” — Luciano Manzo, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish International

HILVERSUM, NETHERLANDS, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This April, Make-A-Wish International is celebrating World Wish Month by honoring the people who make wishes possible for children with critical illnesses and inviting supporters everywhere to take action in support of its mission. World Wish Month culminates on World Wish Day, April 29. World Wish Day marks the anniversary of the wish that inspired the Make-A-Wish movement. On April 29, 1980, a small group of people came together to help grant 7-year-old Chris Greicius’ wish to be a police officer. That single act of kindness sparked a movement that has since helped grant more than 650,000 life-changing wishes to children with critical illnesses around the world.

Yesterday, hundreds of supporters gathered at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens for a powerful Wish Walk marking the 30th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Greece. Wish children, families, volunteers, and partners walked together through the park alongside Luciano Manzo, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish International, Eleni Constantinidou, President of Make-A-Wish Greece, and Sandra Zafirakopoulou, General Manager of Make-A-Wish Greece. Linda Pauling, mother of Chris Greicius and a co founder of Make A Wish, joined the walk as a guest of honor. The event featured commemorative installations reflecting three decades of helping grant wishes for children with critical illnesses in Greece and concluded at sunset with a drone display and landmark lighting in Make-A-Wish blue, transforming the Athens skyline in celebration of World Wish Day and the enduring impact of a wish.

WishMakers include donors, volunteers, partners, medical professionals, and other supporters who help bring each wish to life. Their involvement can span every step of the journey, from referral and planning through to the wish experience itself. Research shows that a wish can have lasting positive effects, including improvements to physical, psychological, and emotional well being. Each wish is designed as a carefully planned experience that can support children during and beyond treatment.

“World Wish Month is about recognizing the people who make this impact possible,” said Luciano Manzo, President & CEO of Make-A-Wish International. “WishMakers help bring hope, strength, and joy to children with critical illnesses, and this month is an opportunity to thank them – and to invite more people to be part of that life-changing impact.”

Across the Make-A-Wish international network, spanning nearly 50 countries, World Wish Day is being marked through events and symbolic moments that reflect local communities while sharing a global purpose – helping deliver powerful wish experiences for children who need them most.

World Wish Day Highlights Around the World Include:

• Globally – Disney is celebrating World Wish Day by sharing Disney wishes from around the world, reflecting a wish granting legacy that spans more than 45 years and includes helping grant more than 175,000 wishes for children with critical illnesses.

• India – Make-A-Wish India will mark its 30th anniversary and the milestone of its 100,000th wish with an in person celebration on April 29 at Crossword Bookstores in Mumbai. The event will include the unveiling of a commemorative coffee table book titled Where Wishes Live, honoring three decades of helping grant wishes across the country.

• Norway – World Wish Day activities are taking place in selected hospitals, bringing moments of joy and celebration to children undergoing treatment.

• Turkey – A World Wish Day celebration for wish children will take place at the Fairmont Quasar Istanbul, bringing families together in recognition of the impact of a wish.

• Around the world – Iconic landmarks are lighting up blue in support of World Wish Day on April 29, standing in solidarity with children waiting for their wishes.

On World Wish Day, Make-A-Wish is inviting people everywhere to become WishMakers by donating, fundraising, volunteering, or supporting the mission in other meaningful ways. To learn more, visit worldwish.org/world-wish-month.

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