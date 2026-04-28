Smith Names Dale Bahn Vice President of Operations – Data Center Services

Smith Company Logo Dale Bahn, Vice President of Operations – Data Center Services

Dale will spearhead the company’s multinational operational initiatives or data centers and hyperscalers

I am energized for the business challenges ahead and remain focused on delivering innovative, automated solutions that create measurable value for our customers.” — Dale Bahn, Vice President of Operations – Data Center Services at Smith

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and provider of custom supply chain and data center solutions, today announces the appointment of Dale Bahn to the position of Vice President of Operations – Data Center Services. In this role, he will drive the strategic growth of Smith’s data center services and further strengthen the company’s operational capabilities to support its customers’ needs.“I’m honored to step into this role and grateful for the trust placed in me,” said Dale. “This opportunity reflects the exceptional dedication and talent of our global Data Center Services team. I am energized for the business challenges ahead and remain focused on delivering innovative, automated solutions that create measurable value for our customers.”Dale brings more than three decades of managerial experience and knowledge of servers, networking equipment, components, and operational processes to the position. He joined ServerMonkey, Smith's sister company specializing in refurbished servers and networking equipment, as its Operations Manager in 2014 before becoming Smith’s Global ITAD Operations Manager in 2020. He was named to his most recent position of Director of Global Data Center Services in 2023.Smith’s data center services program has seen rapid growth in recent years, expanding its capabilities as it develops new technologies to support the growing demand for artificial intelligence and large-scale data processing. Throughout this expansion, Dale has been instrumental in establishing the company's operational processes, expanding the department's innovative solutions, and developing key service offerings, including:• Demanufacturing: Smith can break down servers, isolate high-value assets, and wipe data-storing commodities to the NIST 800-88 R1 standard via its patented SWIPEsolution.• Remanufacturing: The company can extract components from decommissioned assets, perform thorough functionality testing, and enhance existing hardware with the harvested parts to upgrade customers’ equipment and extend the lifecycles of the components within.• Manufacturing: Smith can securely take control of its customers’ existing servers, run performance tests to determine the functionality of key parts, and rebuild them with upgraded internal components.• Image Loading: Smith can prep large volumes of components with its customers’ desired firmware and rapidly update the critical software across their servers.• Rack Solutions: The company can integrate servers, storage, networking, power, and cooling products with the associated wiring into data center IT rack cabinets to meet customers’ engineering specifications.“Dale’s experience, knowledge, and dedication allow him to quickly understand situations and develop practical solutions for our data center services,” said Art Figueroa, Chief Operating Officer at Smith. “As this arm of our business continues to grow, his efforts to advance the efficiency, scalability, and consistency of our operations through internally engineered automation solutions will play a pivotal role in Smith’s current and future success.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $3.4 billion in global revenue in 2025 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

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