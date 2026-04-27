Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta Highlights Puppy Training Options for New Dog Owners in Southern California

Real-world leash training in public. Calm obedience practice at the park. Outdoor training for focused obedience.

Murrieta dog training business offers puppy programs that build obedience, social skills, basic manners, and a strong foundation for future training.

“Puppy training is about helping owners start with clear communication before small habits become bigger problems.” — Tom McGovern, Owner of Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta.

MURRIETA, SC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta is highlighting its puppy training options for new dog owners in Southern California who want to begin training during the early stages of a dog’s development.The Murrieta-based dog training business offers puppy training programs focused on early obedience, socialization, basic manners, crate training, potty training, and leash foundations. Its puppy training services are designed to help owners create structure from the beginning while giving young dogs a clearer foundation for future learning.Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta provides private puppy training sessions for families who want one-on-one support tailored to their puppy’s needs and home routine. These sessions may include basic obedience, basic and advanced obedience foundations, and owner practice between lessons to help reinforce skills at home.For puppies under 5 months old, the business offers Basic Marker Mastery™, a reward-based training option that uses clicker training and positive reinforcement. The program is designed to introduce puppies to communication, focus, and good behavior without the use of e-collars or prong collars.The business also lists a Positive Puppy Program , a 4-week board and train option focused on obedience and good manners through Off Leash K9’s Marker Mastery approach. The program includes early training areas such as crate and potty training, recall, sit, down, place command, leash manners, and reducing common puppy behaviors such as nipping and jumping.Off Leash K9 Training of Murrieta serves dog owners in Murrieta and surrounding Southern California communities, including Temecula, Riverside, Menifee, Lake Elsinore, Moreno Valley, Wildomar, Perris, Oceanside, Carlsbad, and Winchester. New puppy owners can call (760) 477-4875 or use the website contact form to request a free consultation and discuss the training option that may fit their dog’s age, temperament, and needs.About Off Leash K9 Training of MurrietaOff Leash K9 Training of Murrieta provides dog training services for puppies, family dogs, and dogs needing obedience or behavior support. Led by owner Tom McGovern, the business offers puppy training, private training sessions, dog obedience training, board and train programs, and behavior-focused training options for dog owners in Murrieta and surrounding Southern California communities.Media ContactOff Leash K9 Training of MurrietaMurrieta, CAPhone: (760) 477-4875Email:SoCal@OffLeashK9Training.comWebsite: murrietadogtrainers.com

🐶🦮Off leash Dog Training / Obedience Training 🦮🐶

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