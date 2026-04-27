CureIS Healthcare CEO Says Most Healthcare Organizations Are Solving the Wrong AI Problem

At HFMA Leadership Summit, Chris Sawotin Explains Why Healthcare AI initiatives Fail at Scale and How Finance Leaders Can Close the ROI Gap.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healthcare organizations invested $1.4 billion in AI initiatives last year, but only 1 in 8 pilots deliver measurable ROI. Today at the HFMA 2026 Leadership Summit, CureIS Healthcare CEO Chris Sawotin told finance leaders the industry has been solving the wrong problem.In his Session, “Bridging the ROI Gap in Autonomous AI Deployment: A Path to Maximizing Value,” Sawotin explained that the primary barrier to success is not the choice of vendor or algorithm; it is insufficient data confidence for truly autonomous decision-making.“Agentic AI is not performing poorly for health systems because they chose the wrong vendor,” said Sawotin. “They’re failing because they’re asking sophisticated agents to make decisions on data that is insufficiently trustworthy for that purpose. Normalized and governed isn’t enough. Autonomous AI demands data you can trust with measurable confidence.”To address this critical gap, CureIS developed the Data Trust Score, a dynamic, multi-dimensional metric that evaluates healthcare data readiness for autonomous AI in the same way the FICO score transformed lending. The score assesses record recency, resolution of conflicting data, completeness of required attributes, and other contextual factors that determine whether an AI agent can act with confidence.Drawing on work with two of Arizona’s largest health systems, Sawotin demonstrated how CureIS’s Autonomous Assignment & Insights Agent uses confidence-based scoring to intelligently decide when to act autonomously versus when to recommend human review, continuously learning from outcomes. Sawotin says when autonomous agents are set up for success – instead of failure - finance teams are freed from repetitive work and organizations can achieve significant ROI.Attendees left the session equipped with immediately usable tools: a live AI readiness assessment, a practical RCM-focused checklist, and a deployment playbook designed to de-risk the journey from pilot to enterprise scale.About CureIS HealthcareTucson-based CureIS Healthcare has specialized in healthcare data management and revenue cycle optimization since 2006. The company’s UniSync™ platform and agentic AI capabilities enable organizations to reduce manual interventions, accelerate time-to-resolution, and achieve measurable financial outcomes, within strict HIPAA compliance guardrails. For more information, visit cureis.com.

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