How One of America's Highest-Ranked School Districts Is Rethinking K–12 Operations Management

Consolidating onto one system means faster response, better accountability, and more time for our staff to focus on what actually matters — supporting students and teachers.” — Dr. Robert Kravitz, Superintendent of Jericho Union Free School District

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jericho UFSD - whose high school ranks as the highest-achieving non-charter, non-magnet suburban public school in the United States according to U.S. News & World Report, and among the top 10 school districts in America - has moved to consolidate its district operations onto a single platform, replacing the fragmented systems that have long been the norm in K–12 administration.

The initiative brings together facilities management, IT support, compliance tracking, field trip management, event coordination, and community facility rentals under one operational system — eliminating the departmental silos that cost districts time, money, and accountability.

"We hold every part of this district to a high standard — that doesn't stop at the classroom door," said Dr. Robert Kravitz, Superintendent of Jericho Union Free School District. "Our operations team manages a complex, high-volume environment across five buildings. Consolidating onto one system means faster response, better accountability, and more time for our staff to focus on what actually matters — supporting students and teachers."

The move reflects a broader trend in K–12 administration. As districts face mounting pressure to do more with constrained budgets and lean operations teams, consolidating fragmented back-office tools has emerged as one of the highest-leverage changes available to district leadership. Districts that have made the shift report response times improving by as much as 60% and software costs dropping by 65%.

"High-performing districts often have a gap between the academic standard they set and the operational infrastructure supporting it," said Yulia Vasilyeva, Founder and CEO of Intelocate, the platform selected by Jericho UFSD for the initiative. "When a district like Jericho makes this move, the rest of the industry takes note."

For Jericho, a district that manages a high-volume calendar of community events, facility rentals, and student field programs alongside its core academic operations, the complexity of running disconnected systems across five buildings had become a practical limitation — one that a district of its caliber was no longer willing to accept.

About Jericho Union Free School District

Jericho Union Free District serves approximately 3,200 students across five schools in Jericho, New York. Jericho Senior High School is consistently ranked among the top public high schools in the United States and holds the distinction of being the highest-ranked non-charter, non-magnet suburban public high school in the country.

About Intelocate

Intelocate is a school operations management platform built for multi-location K–12 districts. The platform consolidates facilities management, IT helpdesk, asset tracking, field trip management, event coordination, facility rentals, compliance, and staff communications into a single system. Intelocate serves school districts across Canada, the United States, and Ireland.

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