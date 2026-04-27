New National Analysis Puts True Cost of Universal $10/Day Childcare in Canada at $40 Billion Per Year

A Canadian Coalition of Childcare Operators

New ACE analysis finds the true cost of universal quality childcare is four times current federal spending

The negotiations taking place on the new 5-year program are the most important moment for Canadian childcare since 2021.” — Krystal Churcher, Chair of ACE

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Making quality $10/day childcare genuinely universal — available to every child in Canada within the eligible age range — would require approximately $40 billion in annual federal spending, according to a national analysis by the Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs (ACE). The federal government currently spends approximately $9 billion per year on the Canada-Wide Early Learning and Child Care program.When the program was announced in the 2021 federal budget, the total five-year funding commitment was $30 billion (average of $6 billion per year), which is a figure ACE's analysis shows was dramatically insufficient from the start, leaving childcare operators across the country attempting to deliver quality care on funding that did not cover the actual costs. For many operators, the result has been a quiet but consequential retreat: not closure, but a scaling back to whatever meets the minimum government standard for acceptable care.To understand what $40 billion represents, ACE's analysis places the figure alongside federal expenditures Canadians can recognize.➡️ Forty billion dollars is nearly three-quarters of the Canada Health Transfer ($54.7 billion), the federal government's single largest transfer payment to the provinces.➡️ It represents 95 cents of every dollar in the Department of National Defence's $42.1 billion budget.➡️ It roughly equals the Ontario Ministry of Education's $41 billion budget: every school, every teacher, every student in the province.➡️ It exceeds the entire annual government budget of any one of six Canadian provinces — Manitoba, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island.➡️ It would require 76 cents of every dollar collected through the GST.➡️ And it approaches three-quarters of Canada's projected $55.6 billion in annual debt charges, according to Budget 2025.The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario has separately projected a $10 billion provincial shortfall in CWELCC funding over the next five years at current federal contribution rates in that province alone."ACE is not against affordable childcare," said Krystal Churcher, Chair of ACE. "ACE is against a promise that was never properly funded. When Ottawa announced $30 billion over five years in 2021, that was $6 billion a year for a program that requires $40 billion to do the job properly. Operators entered this program in good faith, and what they found was a funding model that left them choosing between closing their doors and cutting back to the bare minimum the government will accept. Minimum-standard care is not what Canadian families were promised. It is not what their children deserve. And it is what an underfunded program produces. The question Canadians deserve an answer to is straightforward: what does it actually cost to give every eligible child in this country a quality childcare space? Our analysis says $40 billion a year. No government has proposed to spend that."The gap between the original $30 billion five-year commitment and the $40 billion annual requirement for genuinely universal, quality care reflects a structural mismatch that has had direct consequences for operators and for children. Quality childcare that supports early childhood development, maintains appropriate educator-to-child ratios, pays educators a wage that keeps them in the profession, and delivers programming that goes beyond custodial supervision costs more than minimum-standard care.Across the country, operators who entered CWELCC with a commitment to quality have found themselves absorbing the distance between what the program funds and what quality actually costs. More than 50 childcare centres in the Greater Toronto Area closed in rolling protests against Ontario's cost-based funding formula. Nationally, 86.4 percent of centres report difficulty filling educator positions, leading to a staffing crisis ACE connects directly to the wage pressures that inadequate funding has created. Operators who cannot pay competitive wages cannot retain qualified educators. Operators who cannot retain qualified educators cannot deliver quality care. That chain of consequence begins with a funding commitment that was insufficient from the day the program launched.The CWELCC program has meaningfully reduced fees for families who can access it and that matters. But access has not followed affordability, and quality has not been protected by funding levels that push operators toward the minimum acceptable standard rather than the best achievable one. As of September 2025, the program is 90,000 spaces short of its own federal targets. As of April 2024, 77.3 percent of childcare centres nationally reported active waitlists. In Ontario, the Ontario Auditor General documented a 31 percent decline in children receiving the childcare fee subsidy since 2019, meaning the lowest-income families are being squeezed out while middle-income families who can find spaces benefit from reduced fees. In Toronto alone, more than 16,500 children are on waitlists, and 30 percent of CWELCC-participating programs held no contract to serve subsidized children.The federal-provincial CWELCC agreement expires March 31, 2027. Negotiations between the Government of Canada and a new five-year agreement have been ongoing, but childcare operators have been left out of those important discussions. ACE is calling on the federal government to enter those negotiations with an honest accounting of what quality care costs, what the program has and has not delivered, and what a sustainable, truly universal alternative can look like.ACE's analysis points to a redesigned program with realistic fee targets as the path toward quality childcare that families can actually access. As an example, at $25 per day — $550 per month — a Toronto family would pay 67 percent less than the $1,685 per month that Toronto infant care cost before CWELCC, and operators would have the funding to deliver care that goes beyond the minimum. The program can be affordable, universal, and quality-driven. What it cannot be is all three on $9 billion a year."The negotiations taking place on the new 5-year program are the most important moment for Canadian childcare since 2021," said Churcher. "ACE is asking both levels of government to get this right — to build a program that can be funded, staffed, and delivered to every family that needs it, at a standard of care that their children actually deserve."The full ACE national analysis is available at https://aacenational.ca/. Media interviews with Krystal Churcher and with ACE operator contacts in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Ottawa, and Halifax are available on request.-30-About ACE — Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs ACE — Association of Canadian Early Learning Programs — represents 162,000 childcare spaces across Canada, serving families through for-profit, non-profit, and home-based licensed operators. ACE advocates for a childcare system that is affordable, accessible, sustainable, and respectful of parental choice. Learn more at https://aacenational.ca/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.