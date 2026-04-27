FundedHive Interview

Thomas Heinfart reveals real payout rates, calls consistency rules a "payout trap" and names the mistake that killed 80+ prop firms in 2024.

The biggest false promise in prop trading is: We want profitable traders — while the model is built so profitable traders become a threat.” — Thomas Heinfart, CEO of FundedHive

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ResponsibleTrading.com, an independent prop firm review and comparison platform, has published the first in a new CEO Hot Seat interview series — featuring Thomas Heinfart, founder and CEO of FundedHive, the world's first blockchain-powered proprietary trading firm.The interview asks the questions traders post in forums and Discord servers but rarely receive direct answers to — including actual payout rates, retroactive rule changes, the A/B book model, and whether prop firms are genuinely built to pay profitable traders long-term. All answers are published unedited, with no editorial input from FundedHive.KEY REVELATIONS FROM THE INTERVIEWOn actual payout rates: Heinfart disclosed that on FundedHive's Classic two-step model, the industry-wide figure of approximately 7% of challenge buyers ever receiving a payout "can make sense." On instant funding models, the withdrawal ratio rises to "generally around 20% to 30%." This is the first time a sitting prop firm CEO has publicly disclosed account-type-specific payout rates on record.On the industry's biggest lie: "The biggest false promise in the prop trading industry is: 'We want profitable traders,' while the firm's entire model is built in a way where profitable traders become a threat." Heinfart also named FTMO as the firm he respects most, crediting them as proof that "a prop firm can become a serious global company when it builds brand trust, technology, and operational discipline instead of only selling hype."On retroactive rule changes: Heinfart confirmed FundedHive has never changed rules on existing funded accounts, describing it as "one of the most important trust principles in our company."On consistency rules: Asked which single rule he would remove from the industry, Heinfart answered: "The consistency rule — because in most cases it is not a real risk-management tool. It is a payout trap."On the 80+ firm closures in 2024: "The biggest mistake many failed firms made was that they were not built as risk-management businesses. They were built as marketing machines — selling aggressive account sizes, relying too heavily on traders failing, with no serious A-book infrastructure."On what percentage of traders have what it takes long-term: "If we define consistently funded long-term as staying eligible across multiple payout cycles — honestly it is a single-digit percentage. Probably under 10%."On the insider advice he would give any trader: "Stop trying to beat the challenge and trade as if you are already managing real exposure. The traders who get paid are not the ones taking the biggest shots — they are the ones who stay controlled and consistent."THE CEO HOT SEAT SERIESThe ResponsibleTrading.com CEO Hot Seat is a written interview series designed to give traders direct access to the decision-makers behind the firms they spend money with. Questions are submitted in advance, answers are published unedited, and no firm receives editorial influence over its review score as a condition of participation."Traders spend hundreds of dollars on challenges based on marketing pages and Trustpilot scores — rarely hearing directly from the people running the firms," said a spokesperson for ResponsibleTrading.com. "The Hot Seat exists to change that."The full interview — covering blockchain payout infrastructure, the A/B book model, regulatory positioning, and a five-year industry outlook — is available at https://responsibletrading.com/ceo-hotseat-1-fundedhive/ ABOUT FUNDEDHIVEFundedHive is a proprietary trading firm founded in 2025, registered under TradingHive Technologies Ltd in DIFC Dubai. It operates the world's first blockchain-powered smart contract payout system, guaranteeing withdrawals in under 60 seconds with a $1,000 compensation clause for delays. All payouts are independently verifiable on-chain. FundedHive is partnered with ATFX for A-book execution on funded accounts from Level 2 onward.ABOUT RESPONSIBLETRADING.COMResponsibleTrading.com is an independent proprietary trading firm review and comparison platform covering 25+ firms, scored across five categories — trust, payouts, rules, support, and value — alongside a real-time challenge comparison tool and 25,000+ verified community reviews. No firm pays for placement or influences review scores. Full reviews and the CEO Hot Seat series are available at https://responsibletrading.com NOTE TO EDITORS: The full unedited interview with Thomas Heinfart is published at https://responsibletrading.com/ceo-hotseat-1-fundedhive/ — Payout rate figures are sourced directly from CEO Thomas Heinfart. Industry closure figures are sourced from Finance Magnates Intelligence 2024-2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.