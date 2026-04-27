SDVOSB Firm IDP Names Michelle Clayton to Advisory Board as It Expands into Enterprise Staffing

Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned IDP appoints Michelle Clayton to lead commercial expansion as enterprises fall short on veteran-owned supplier spend.

Commercial enterprises with supplier diversity programs are under real pressure to find SDVOSB partners who can actually perform. That is exactly why she is on our board.” — James Purtell, President and Founder, Information Dimension Partners

VICTOR, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enterprise organizations with supplier diversity commitments face a persistent challenge: qualified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business suppliers in workforce solutions are difficult to find, and most programs carry shortfalls they cannot close. Information Dimension Partners (IDP), a certified SDVOSB , is positioned to change that.IDP has appointed Michelle Clayton to its Board of Advisors to lead the firm’s expansion into commercial enterprise workforce solutions. Clayton brings more than two decades of experience building and running delivery models for clients across IT, engineering, financial services, life sciences, and professional services, from mid-market through enterprise. She brings the client relationships, the delivery experience, and the market credibility to open doors that a certified SDVOSB of IDP’s caliber should be walking through.James Purtell founded IDP after more than 20 years in high-accountability operational environments as a service-disabled veteran. That foundation shapes how the firm operates: with discipline, precision, and a delivery standard built for clients who cannot afford to get it wrong.“Commercial enterprises with supplier diversity programs are under real pressure to find SDVOSB partners who can actually perform. Michelle has spent her career building workforce solutions that deliver at scale across industries and disciplines. She knows what commercial clients need, and she has the credibility to walk in the door and make the case for IDP. That is exactly why she is on our board.”— James Purtell, President and Founder, Information Dimension Partners“IDP is a certified veteran-owned business with a delivery culture that most commercial clients would not expect to find in a firm of this size. Enterprises with diversity spend commitments deserve a workforce partner who shows up prepared, places the right people, and stands behind the work. That is what IDP is built to do. My job is to make sure the organizations that need a partner like this know they exist.”— Michelle Clayton, Member, Board of Advisors, Information Dimension PartnersAbout Information Dimension PartnersInformation Dimension Partners, LLC is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business headquartered in Victor, NY. Founded by a service-disabled veteran, the firm delivers workforce solutions, IT professional services, and management consulting to commercial and public sector clients. IDP is a qualified supplier diversity partner for mid-market and enterprise organizations with veteran-owned business spend commitments. For more information, visit informationdimensionpartners.com.About Michelle ClaytonMichelle Clayton is Vice President, Workforce Solutions and Delivery at Solü Technology Partners, a national IT staffing and professional services firm headquartered in Rochester, NY. With more than two decades of experience, she has built workforce solutions across IT, engineering, financial services, life sciences, and professional services for clients ranging from mid-market companies to enterprise organizations nationwide. She serves on the Board of Advisors of Information Dimension Partners.

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