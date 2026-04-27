Thomas J. Henry Sponsors Major Las Vegas Fight Night on Cinco de Mayo Weekend

Thomas J Henry Logo Benavidez vs. Zurdo (Image credit: PBC PPV)

Attorney and philanthropist among key sponsors of the May 2 Showdown between David Benavidez and Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez at T-Mobile Arena

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thomas J. Henry is proud to support one of boxing’s biggest upcoming weekends as a key sponsor of the highly anticipated May 2nd, 2026 fight event in Las Vegas, headlined by David Benavidez vs. Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez. The championship matchup is set to take place at T-Mobile Arena and is already drawing major attention as part of boxing’s traditional Cinco de Mayo weekend calendar. This event is a continuation of the partnership between Thomas J Henry and DAZN following on from the February 2026 Barrios vs. Garcia contest.The main event will feature undefeated two-division world champion David “El Monstro” Benavidez facing unified WBA and WBO cruiserweight world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez in a Mexico vs. Mexico showdown. The fight has been positioned as one of the marquee events of the spring boxing season, bringing together two accomplished fighters on one of the sport’s most celebrated weekends.Known for backing major sporting events and championship-level competition, Thomas J. Henry’s sponsorship of the Las Vegas card reflects his continued support of elite athletic events and high-profile experiences that resonate with fans nationwide. His involvement further underscores a long-standing association with boxing and with athletes whose discipline, determination, and resilience reflect the same values that have defined his career.“Great boxing events bring together passion, preparation, and an incredible level of performance,” said Thomas J. Henry. “I am proud to support this exciting night in Las Vegas and to be part of an event that will capture the attention of boxing fans around the world.”Thomas J. Henry currently has a “When we win, you win” competition running where 2 lucky winners can bring a guest and enjoy a flight, hotel accommodation and two tickets to the May 2nd event, following a recent $9.5 million result for one of the firms many clients. To participate please use this link: https://bit.ly/tjhbenavidezvszurdogiveaway The May 2nd event is set for 8:00 pm ET / 5:00pm PT at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight will be available live on DAZN and PBC PPV on Prime Video, with tickets offered through AXS.For more information on upcoming giveaways and sponsorships, visit www.tjhgives.com About Thomas J. Henry:Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC is one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms. Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again.Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have received numerous awards and recognitions, including Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.) for Outstanding Achievement in Personal Injury and Mass Tort. He was also named a Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers and a Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.Outside of the courtroom, the firm is known for its many philanthropic endeavors and generous contributions to local and global communities. The firm has an active philanthropy program that supports causes related to poverty, veterans, national disaster relief, education, animal welfare, and the arts.For more information about Thomas J. Henry please visit thomasjhenrylaw.com.IG: @tjhlaw | F: tjhlaw | X/T: @ThomasJHenryLaw

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