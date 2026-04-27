Upwing Energy Announces Letter of Intent with Uzbekneftegaz

Agreement Marks First Central Asian Deployment of the Proprietary Subsurface Compressor System™ and Anchors a Long-Term Strategic Partnership Across the Region

CERRITOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upwing Energy, gas-tech innovator and service company, today announced that Uzbekneftegaz JSC, the national oil and gas company of Uzbekistan, together with its Abu Dhabi-based international subsidiary UNG Overseas, has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) for the installation of 19 Subsurface Compressor Systems™ (SCS). The LOI represents a significant milestone in the parties’ partnership and reinforces a shared commitment to increasing natural gas production from Uzbekistan’s well portfolio through the application of innovative technology.UNG Overseas, the international arm of the Uzbekneftegaz group, will support the program through commercial structuring, international project execution, and integration with the group’s broader operational and procurement framework. The arrangement is intended to anchor a long-term strategic partnership covering subsequent phases of SCS deployment across Uzbekistan and, in time, the wider Central Asian gas sector.Upwing Energy’s proprietary SCS is a high-speed compressor system designed to increase production of already existing gas wells once their natural pressure begins to decline. The compressor system has demonstrated results of increased gas production ranging from 20 to 200+% and increased reserves from 20 to 70+%.The agreement follows a series of technical and commercial discussions with Uzbekneftegaz and UNG Overseas, and ensures that a manufacturing slot is reserved for the 19 SCS units that will be installed, commissioned, and operated at Uzbekneftegaz natural gas wellsites. Further technical assessments and project planning activities are expected to be conducted in the near term, with the Definitive Agreement slated for May 14, 2026.“This Letter of Intent with Uzbekneftegaz reflects the confidence both organizations share in the transformative potential of the SCS technology. We look forward to working closely with the Uzbekneftegaz team, and with UNG Overseas, to deliver meaningful production results for Uzbekistan’s energy sector,” said Ahmed Elbehery, Vice President of Service Operations for MENA and Central Asia at Upwing Energy.“As the international arm of Uzbekneftegaz, UNG Overseas’s mandate is to bring world-class technology and capital structures into the Uzbek energy sector. This Letter of Intent with Upwing Energy is exactly that — and we view the deployment of 19 units as the opening chapter of a long-term strategic partnership that will extend across Uzbekistan and, in time, the wider Central Asian region,” said Timur Khamraev, CEO of UNG Overseas.Uzbekneftegaz is the principal natural gas producer in Uzbekistan and one of the most significant energy companies in Central Asia. For Uzbekneftegaz, the deployment of the SCS presents a direct path to recovering previously inaccessible natural gas reserves and extending the productive life of existing wells, generating measurable increases in output without the cost and complexity of new well development. This partnership reinforces the company’s position as a forward-looking energy producer actively seeking partnerships that drive innovation across Uzbekistan’s gas sector.About Upwing EnergyUpwing Energy is the leading energy tech innovator and service company for responsibly sourced natural gas. Upwing provides a comprehensive integrated End2End (E2E) service, leveraging innovative subsurface compression technology to help natural gas companies of all sizes boost the production and recoverability of natural gas from existing wells while lowering emissions intensity. The company was formed in 2015 as an innovative offshoot of Calnetix Technologies, a recognized industry leader in high-speed systems, supplying high-speed permanent magnet motors and generators, magnetic bearings and variable speed drives (VSDs) over the past two decades to a wide variety of industries throughout the world. For more information, visit www.upwingenergy.com About Uzbekneftegaz JSCUzbekneftegaz JSC is a leading player in the oil and gas industry, making a significant contribution to the development of the economy of the Republic of Uzbekistan. Uzbekneftegaz, established in 1992 and headquartered in Tashkent, plays a significant role in the national economy through the development and operation of a significant portfolio of hydrocarbon assets. The company is actively engaged in programs to improve the efficiency of existing wells and increase domestic production capacity. For more information, visit www.ung.uz About UNG OverseasUNG Overseas is the international subsidiary of JSC Uzbekneftegaz, registered in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The company serves as the Uzbekneftegaz group’s international platform for commodity trading, structured finance, technology partnerships, and strategic investment, channelling global capital, technology, and commercial expertise into the Uzbek energy sector while extending the group’s commercial footprint across the MENA and Central Asia regions.

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