AI Isn’t Replacing Real Estate Websites: New Data Shows 90% of Buyers Still Click Through

PCR connects homebuyers with amenity-rich lifestyle communities PCR's 2026 Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities Report

PCR’s 2026 survey reveals AI is influencing discovery—but buyers still rely on websites to research, compare, and make decisions

AI may change how buyers discover your communities and homes—but your website and your presence on trusted online platforms are still where decisions happen.” — Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations, PCR

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As headlines continue to suggest that artificial intelligence could disrupt online search, new research from Private Communities Registry (PCR) tells a different story—especially for real estate.According to PCR’s 2026 Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities , while AI is beginning to influence how buyers discover communities, it is not replacing traditional websites. In fact, over 90% of respondents report that they still click through to websites when researching lifestyle communities. This reinforces the critical role of credible, content-rich platforms in the home search process.“This is one of the most important findings we’ve seen in years,” said Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations at PCR. “There’s a lot of speculation about AI replacing websites, but our data shows the opposite—buyers are still actively seeking out established sources to validate and deepen their research.”Based on responses from nearly 1,000 active users of PrivateCommunities.com , the report offers one of the first looks at how AI is impacting real estate search behavior—and where it falls short.Key Findings: AI Is Changing Discovery—But Not Decision-Making• 90%+ of buyers still click through to websites.Even when AI-generated results are present, the vast majority of buyers continue to visit websites to get the full picture, highlighting the ongoing importance of detailed, trustworthy content.• AI adoption is growing—but far from dominant.Only 21% of respondents report actively using AI tools today, though 39% say they plan to—indicating early-stage adoption with significant room to grow.• Buyers view AI as a starting point—not a final source.Nearly half of respondents say AI makes their search easier, but they still rely on websites for accurate, comprehensive, and decision-ready information.• Trust and depth still win.Buyers are not making decisions based on summaries. They are seeking detailed insights on communities, amenities, homes, and lifestyle that only dedicated platforms can provide.Keal emphasized that for lifestyle communities—where decisions are deeply personal and often tied to long-term planning—buyers are unwilling to rely solely on high-level summaries.“Choosing a lifestyle community isn’t like shopping for a product, it’s a major life decision,” he said. “Buyers want depth, accuracy, and confidence. That’s why they’re still clicking through to platforms like PCR, where they can explore communities in detail and get the full story.”The findings suggest that while AI is becoming a new layer in the search process, it is ultimately driving traffic—not replacing it.“AI is reshaping how buyers start their search by attempting to answer multiple questions associated with keywords,” Keal added. “But when it comes time to evaluate options, compare communities, and make decisions, they still turn to trusted websites and click through. That’s not going away.”These insights come at a time when developers, builders, real estate companies and marketers are evaluating how to adapt their digital strategies in response to AI-driven search.“For our industry, the takeaway is clear,” concludes Keal. “AI may change how buyers discover your communities and homes—but your website and your presence on experienced platforms are still where decisions happen.”The AI findings are part of PCR’s broader annual Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities, which explores purchasing trends, lifestyle preferences, and the evolving mindset of today’s buyer.For full details and additional insights, download the complete 2026 report at:About Private Communities Registry, LLC (PCR)Founded in 1996, Private Communities Registry (PCR) is the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities. Each year, hundreds of thousands of users visit PrivateCommunities.com to explore gated, golf, active adult, and 55+ communities across the United States. PCR connects motivated buyers with leading developers, builders, and real estate companies—delivering high-quality leads and targeted marketing solutions. Learn more at mediakit.privatecommunities.com.

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