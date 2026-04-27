NAPIA Strongly Opposes Enactment of Kentucky House Bill 568

LOUISVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA) strongly opposes the enactment of Kentucky House Bill 568 and is actively working with legal counsel and industry partners to challenge this legislation and protect the rights of licensed public adjusters, as well as the policyholders they represent.House Bill 568 imposes significant new restrictions on the lawful practice of public adjusting in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. These provisions will substantially limit the ability of licensed public adjusters to advocate for policyholders during one of the most difficult times in their lives—after suffering property damage caused by fire, storm, water loss, or other catastrophic events.Most notably, the law strips licensed public adjusters of the ability to negotiate insurance claims on behalf of policyholders—a core function of the profession and an essential part of the claims adjustment process.Public adjusters are retained by policyholders to evaluate damages, prepare and document claims, interpret policy coverages, and negotiate fair settlements with insurance carriers. By removing the right to negotiate, the new law effectively prevents public adjusters from fully adjusting claims for the consumers who hire them.The provisions set forth in House Bill 568 will significantly reduce the ability of insureds to obtain experienced representation after suffering major property losses.“House Bill 568 creates serious obstacles for Kentucky policyholders and undermines a profession that exists to level the playing field during the claims process,” said Justin R. Skipton, AIC, SPPA, President of NAPIA. “NAPIA will continue to fight for the rights of our members to serve the public and for the right of consumers to choose qualified representation.”NAPIA remains committed to promoting ethical standards, consumer protection, and fair access to licensed public adjusters across the country. The association will continue to monitor developments in Kentucky and pursue all appropriate legal and legislative avenues to protect both the profession and the policyholders who rely upon it.Legal Action DetailsCase #: 26-CI-003349AARON KEMPERBENJAMIN POTASH1009 S. 4th St.Louisville, KY 40203(502) 771-0588(502) 584-1826 faxAbout NAPIAThe National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters is the leading professional association representing licensed public adjusters nationwide. NAPIA is dedicated to advancing professional standards, advocating for policyholder rights, and promoting integrity within the public adjusting profession.For more information, please contact:National Association of Public Insurance Adjusters (NAPIA)Website: www.napia.com

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