250 Years of America, 25 Years of The Zakat Foundation of America: Celebrating Two Milestones of Service

Honoring the Spirit of Service: Celebrating 250 Years of American Liberty and 25 Years of Global Humanitarian Impact.

As the nation looks back on 250 years, we look back on 25. Our milestones are a testament to what is possible when American values of pluralism and charity are put into action.” — Halil Demir

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the United States begins its journey toward the Semiquincentennial (250th anniversary), the Zakat Foundation of America (ZFA) proudly announces the celebration of its own 25th anniversary. Under the banner of “A Quarter-Century of Service, A Legacy of American Compassion,” ZFA’s anniversary marks a moment that underscores the parallels between the American promise of liberty and its mission to provide dignity to the world’s most vulnerable.

An American Birth

Founded in 2001, the Zakat Foundation of America was born from a simple, patriotic conviction: that American Muslims have a vital role to play in the nation’s tradition of global humanitarian leadership. What began as a small grassroots effort has evolved into a premier international NGO, proving that the American spirit of "neighbor helping neighbor" knows no borders.

Major Milestones & Accomplishments

Over the last 25 years, ZFA has transformed millions of lives across five continents. Key achievements include:

● Emergency Relief: Rapid response to era-defining crises, from the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami to large scale Covid pandemic response across America to the 2023 earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria to emergency response in Sudan.

● Sustainable Development: Through vocational training, livestock for livelihoods, small business support and job placement, ZFA helps families move from dependency to self-reliance.

● Orphan Care: Providing thousands of children with access to education, housing, healthcare, and mentorship—helping them grow into confident, capable members of their communities.

● Local Impact: Distribution of millions of pounds of fresh food and school supplies within underserved U.S. communities, reinforcing our commitment to our own soil.

● Global Health: The construction of clinics and clean water wells that serve hundreds of thousands of people daily.

The American Spirit in Action

The U.S. 250th anniversary celebrates a history of striving toward a more perfect union and the "unalienable Rights" of Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. For 25 years, the Zakat Foundation of America has exported these values through humanitarian aid.

"We chose 'America' as our middle name because we are an expression of American generosity," said ZFA executive director Halil Demir. "As the nation looks back on 250 years, we look back on 25. Our milestones are a testament to what is possible when American values of pluralism and charity are put into action."

Looking Forward

In 2026, ZFA will launch a series of "25 for 250" initiatives—25 marquee projects ranging from climate-resilient farming to vocational training—designed to honor the American legacy of innovation and service.

As the United States reflects on its past and looks toward its future, The Zakat Foundation of America is reaffirming its commitment to humanitarian service for the next generation. “Twenty-five years is just the beginning,” the Foundation noted. “The generosity of our supporters has built a legacy of hope—and together, we will continue that work for decades to come.”

About Zakat Foundation of America: Zakat Foundation of America is a 501(c)(3) humanitarian organization that fosters charitable giving to alleviate the immediate needs of poor communities and establishes programs for sustainable development.

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