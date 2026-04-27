Ernest Health and Healing Innovations Partnership Continues to Expand Through 2026

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Healing Innovations Adds 21 New Ernest Health Facilities to the Rise­Walk® Network, Bringing the Total to 30+ Ernest Health Locations Nationwide

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Healing Innovations , a Nashville-based medical technology company specializing in rehabilitation robotics, announces a significant expansion of its system-wide partnership with Ernest Health , one of the nation’s leading inpatient rehabilitation healthcare companies. Over the course of 2025 and first quarter of 2026, twenty-one Ernest Health facilities have completed deployment and clinical training with the Rise&Walk® InClinic , bringing the total number of Ernest Health locations utilizing the technology to 30+ hospitals across the country.This milestone reflects the deepening trust between Healing Innovations and Ernest Health, a network known for delivering high-quality, patient-centered inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation. Ernest Health’s hospitals serve patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other complex neurological and orthopedic conditions—the populations the Rise&Walk is designed to support. This expansion marks a major step toward the complete system-wide adoption of the technology across 13 states, enabling a standardized approach to high-repetition, evidence-based gait therapy at scale and reinforcing Ernest Health’s focus on advancing rehabilitation through innovative, clinically grounded solutions.The Rise&Walk is the world’s first 3-in-1 rehabilitation station, combining robotic-assisted gait training, seated reciprocal stepping, and standing balance support in a single, compact system. Designed specifically for inpatient rehabilitation workflows, the Rise&Walk enables one clinician to deliver intensive, high-repetition stepping practice - producing between 1,500 and 2,000 steps per session, while maintaining the highest standards of patient safety. This level of repetition is essential for promoting neuroplasticity and accelerating functional recovery.“Ernest is one of the most innovative and patient-focused networks we've had the privilege of working with. Their team is willing to think outside the box to improve outcomes, and that mindset has shaped how we deliver the Rise&Walk,” said Luke Benda, CEO of Healing Innovations. "Launching and integrating new technology is never easy, and doing it nationwide while continuing to produce fantastic clinical outcomes is a testament to the skill and culture of Ernest's team. We are incredibly proud of this partnership, and we look forward to continuing to grow alongside Ernest Health as they raise the bar for inpatient rehabilitation.”Ernest Health Locations Now Utilizing the Rise&Walk:Arizona:Rehabilitation Hospital of Northern ArizonaMountain Valley Regional Rehabilitation HospitalCalifornia:Central California Rehabilitation HospitalRehabilitation Hospital of Southern CaliforniaStockton Regional Rehabilitation HospitalSacramento Rehabilitation HospitalColorado:Denver Regional Rehabilitation HospitalNorthern Colorado Rehabilitation HospitalIdaho:Northern Idaho Advanced Care HospitalRehabilitation Hospital of the NorthwestIndiana:Bloomington Regional Rehabilitation HospitalRehabilitation Hospital of Northern IndianaLafayette Regional Rehabilitation HospitalMontana:Advanced Care Hospital of MontanaNew Mexico:Rehabilitation Hospital of Southern New MexicoOhio:Rehabilitation Hospital of Northwest OhioSumma Rehabilitation HospitalSouth Carolina:Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation HospitalLexington Regional Rehabilitation HospitalMidlands Regional Rehabilitation HospitalSpartanburg Rehabilitation InstituteTexas:Corpus Christi Rehabilitation HospitalLaredo Rehabilitation HospitalMesquite Rehabilitation InstituteNew Braunfels Regional Rehabilitation HospitalSouth Texas Rehabilitation HospitalWeslaco Regional Rehabilitation HospitalUtah:Northern Utah Rehabilitation HospitalUtah Valley Specialty HospitalWisconsin:Green Bay Rehabilitation HospitalWyoming:Elkhorn Valley Rehabilitation HospitalWith more than 30 Ernest Health facilities now active across 13 states and continued expansion throughout this year, Healing Innovations continues to expand its role as a leading robotics partner for specialty rehabilitation hospitals nationwide. The company remains dedicated to expanding access to its technology, supporting clinical teams, and driving measurable patient outcomes across every facility it serves.About Ernest Health:Ernest Health is a leading operator of inpatient rehabilitation facilities. With facilities across the United States, Ernest Health is committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care to individuals recovering from serious illness, injury, and chronic medical conditions. Each Ernest Health hospital is staffed by specialized clinical teams dedicated to helping patients regain function and return home at their highest level of independence. To learn more, visit ernesthealth.com.About Healing Innovations, Inc.:Healing Innovations is an industry leader in lower extremity rehabilitation technology, focused on advancing how clinicians support mobility, independence, and functional recovery for individuals with neurological injury. With U.S.-based engineering and manufacturing, Healing Innovations designs and builds robotic rehabilitation technology informed by the science of neuroplasticity, supporting high-repetition, high-intensity, activity-based therapy aligned with evidence-based rehabilitation principles.

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