CME Corp. Increases 3D Design Capabilities with Integration of Moss Medical LLC

CME Corp. expands design and layout services with Moss Medical, adding to-scale, interactive 3D modeling to CAD-based services.

We are excited to welcome Joel Moss and the Moss Medical team to CME Corp. This integration is a natural fit for our organization and marks an important step forward in how we serve our customers.” — KC Meleski, CEO and President, CME Corp.

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CME Corp., a nationally recognized specialty healthcare equipment distributor, announces the transition of Moss Medical LLC, a respected healthcare equipment company known for custom storage equipment and systems, proven expertise in navigating healthcare industry compliance and regulatory standards, advanced CAD-based design and layout services, and to-scale, full-facility 3D modeling.The integration of Moss Medical into CME significantly increases the company’s design and layout capabilities by expanding its CAD-based services to include interactive 3D models. Built to exact scale, these models eliminate measurement errors, ensure precise dimensional accuracy, and deliver realistic visualizations that help clients optimize equipment selection and purchasing decisions at any stage, from new construction to renovation or reconfiguration of existing facilities. With the addition of Moss Medical's expertise, CME is well positioned to support healthcare customers and equipment planning organizations across every phase of medical facility design and development.In addition to broadening CME's design capabilities, the transition strengthens the company's continued growth in specialized healthcare and life science markets, including plasma collection, blood banks, diagnostic laboratories, biotherapies, and pharmaceutical manufacturing."We are excited to welcome Joel Moss and the Moss Medical team to CME Corp.," said KC Meleski, CEO and President of CME Corp. "This integration is a natural fit for our organization and marks an important step forward in how we serve our customers. By adding 3D modeling capabilities to our CAD-based design and layout offerings, we can provide even greater value to healthcare providers and equipment planners as they plan, build, and optimize their spaces. Moss Medical also brings deep expertise in plasma centers, blood banks, and diagnostic laboratories, which will help us further expand our presence in these important markets."Joel Moss, CEO of Moss Medical LLC, added, "After four years of working alongside CME Corp., I am honored to officially join the team and am confident that Moss Medical's clients will be better served by CME's combined capabilities, infrastructure, and reach. I look forward to building on the foundation we have already established together."By combining Moss Medical's specialized design expertise with CME Corp.'s national reach and industry leadership, the company will offer customers an even more comprehensive suite of planning, design, and equipment solutions.About CME Corp.CME Corp is the nation's premier specialty distributor of healthcare, laboratory, and imaging equipment. In addition to our extensive equipment expertise, we offer a comprehensive, one-stop-shop buying experience that starts with a single chain of ownership model for equipment acquisition, and includes CAD-based layout & design, warehousing, staging, assembly, just-in-time direct-to-site delivery, installation, and biomedical and technical services, all staffed by CME employees. Long-standing manufacturer relationships and a portfolio of over 2 million products sourced from more than 2,000 vendors, uniquely positions CME as a one-stop source of equipment specifically tailored to the needs of our customers. With 25 locations strategically positioned across the country, and increasing, we are readily accessible to our customers. Our mission is to help healthcare facilities and laboratories nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment acquisition, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.

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