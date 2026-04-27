Trusted Exchange Framework And Common Agreement (TEFCA) Connectivity Services Market expected to reach $4.52 Bn by 2030

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TBRC's Trusted Exchange Framework And Common Agreement (TEFCA) Connectivity Services Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our 2026 market reports now feature richer, more decision-focused data, including market attractiveness scoring, total addressable market (TAM), company scoring matrix, Excel dashboards with forecasts, key technologies and trends, supply chain analysis, upcoming startups, key products, market hotspots, and improved visuals.

The Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) connectivity services market is gaining significant momentum, driven by the growing need for seamless and secure health information exchange. As healthcare systems increasingly prioritize interoperability, this market is set to experience substantial growth and innovation in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regional trends, and what the future holds for TEFCA connectivity services.

Steady Expansion in the TEFCA Connectivity Services Market Size

The TEFCA connectivity services market has witnessed rapid growth recently, with its valuation increasing from $2.46 billion in 2025 to an estimated $2.77 billion in 2026. This corresponds to a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%. This upward trend in the past years can be credited to several key drivers, including the expanding use of electronic health records (EHRs), the urgent need for interoperability between patient data systems, heightened demand for secure health information exchanges, broader implementation of identity verification mechanisms, and stricter regulatory compliance mandates.

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Projected Growth Trajectory and Emerging Trends in TEFCA Connectivity Services

Looking ahead, the market is expected to grow even more rapidly, reaching $4.53 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.0%. The forecasted growth is fueled by the expansion of nationwide health information networks and the increasing adoption of cloud-based connectivity platforms. There is also a rising demand for real-time patient data access and wider implementation of API-driven data integration solutions. Additional focus areas include analytics and quality management enhancements. Key trends shaping this market include the greater adoption of FHIR-based interoperability standards, a surge in API-based patient data access, growing deployment of identity verification and consent management services, and the expansion of event notification and record location functionalities.

Understanding TEFCA Connectivity Services and Their Role in Healthcare

TEFCA connectivity services are designed to enable secure and standardized exchange of electronic health information across diverse healthcare networks, operating within the TEFCA framework. These services connect healthcare organizations with Qualified Health Information Networks (QHINs), facilitating interoperable, nationwide access to patient data. By enabling authorized providers, payers, and public health agencies to securely share and retrieve real-time patient information, TEFCA connectivity supports coordinated care efforts, improves clinical decision-making, and ultimately enhances patient outcomes.

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Electronic Health Records as a Major Growth Driver for TEFCA Connectivity

One of the primary forces propelling the TEFCA connectivity services market is the widespread adoption of electronic health records. EHRs store, organize, and share patient health information digitally across healthcare facilities. Their adoption is largely driven by government policies and regulatory incentives encouraging healthcare providers to implement certified health IT systems that promote better care coordination and reduce errors. Because EHR systems require standardized frameworks for seamless interoperability, demand for TEFCA connectivity services naturally increases. For example, by December 2025, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 95.0% of office-based physicians in the U.S. had adopted EHR systems, with 83.6% using certified technology compliant with federal standards. This widespread adoption underscores the growing need for TEFCA-enabled connectivity.

Regional Insights Highlighting Market Dynamics in TEFCA Connectivity

In terms of geography, North America held the largest share of the TEFCA connectivity services market in 2025. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The TEFCA connectivity services market report includes analysis across key regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a comprehensive global perspective on market developments.

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