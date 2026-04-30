Rolli Launches Enterprise API and MCP to Bring Verified Social Media Intelligence into Products and AI Workflows

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolli (Rolli.ai) today announced the launch of its enterprise API and Model Context Protocol (MCP), giving companies a direct way to integrate verified social media intelligence into software products, internal systems, and AI assistants.The platform enables organizations to move beyond fragmented, unverified social data by providing a unified, structured intelligence layer built entirely on public signals. Through a single schema, Rolli delivers multi-platform insights including narrative trends, breakout moments, coordination signals, and enriched post-level data across eight major social platforms.Delivered via REST API or MCP, Rolli’s system is designed for seamless integration into modern workflows and AI environments. Teams can query, analyze, and act on verified social signals in real time, with precomputed enrichment including entities, sentiment, velocity, and authenticity scoring.“Enterprises don’t need another firehose of content,” said Nick Toso , Founder and CEO of Rolli. “They need a verification layer they can trust and deploy directly inside their products and workflows. Rolli provides that layer, turning public conversation into structured, actionable intelligence.”Organizations are already using Rolli to identify coordinated narrative spikes, assess authenticity of emerging trends, and respond to reputational risks before they escalate. By combining cross-platform visibility with authenticity scoring, Rolli enables teams to distinguish between organic momentum and inauthentic amplification at scale.Get StartedTo request evaluation keys or explore an enterprise integration, visit rolli.ai/rolli-api/ or contact the Rolli team.About RolliRolli is a social media intelligence company that helps organizations understand what is real, what is coordinated, and what matters across online conversation. Founded by former CNN International Washington DC Bureau Chief Nick Toso, Rolli enables journalists, communications teams, and enterprises to transform large volumes of public data into clear, actionable intelligence.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.