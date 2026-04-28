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African Adventure Specialists 9-day Kenya safari program combines experiences in key wildlife regions, including the Maasai Mara and the Great Rift Valley.

African Adventure Specialists Announces 9-Day Kenya Safari Package for 2026–2027 Seasons” — Andrew Kitema

PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- African Adventure Specialists Announces 9-Day Kenya Safari Package for 2026–2027 SeasonsAfrican Adventure Specialists has released details of its 9-day Kenya safari program, scheduled to run throughout January–December 2026 and January–December 2027. The itinerary combines urban experiences in Nairobi with extended stays in key wildlife regions, including the Maasai Mara and the Great Rift Valley.The program begins in Nairobi with a two-night stay at the Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence Nairobi Arboretum. During this time, travelers are introduced to the city’s cultural and conservation highlights, including visits to the Giraffe Centre and the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust, as well as the Karen Blixen Museum.The itinerary then continues to the Masai Mara National Reserve, where guests spend three nights at Mara Ngenche Safari Camp. The reserve is widely recognized for its biodiversity and seasonal wildlife movements, including the Great Migration. Activities during this segment include guided game drives led by professional driver-guides.Following the Maasai Mara, the journey proceeds to Naivasha for a two-night stay at Enashipai Resort and Spa. This portion of the itinerary focuses on the landscapes of the Great Rift Valley, with excursions to Lake Naivasha and Lake Nakuru National Park, an area noted for its rhino populations and birdlife.The final night is spent back in Nairobi at the Four Points by Sheraton Nairobi Airport, providing convenient access to departure flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.Pricing for the package varies by season, with 2026 rates ranging from USD 4,870 to USD 6,785 per person (based on two اpersons sharing), and 2027 rates ranging from USD 5,360 to USD 7,465. Rates exclude peak holiday supplements such as Easter, Christmas, and New Year.The package includes accommodation as specified, ground transportation in 4x4 safari vehicles, park fees, selected excursions in Nairobi, and a domestic flight to the Maasai Mara. Optional add-ons, such as a Maasai village visit, bush breakfast, and hot air balloon safari, are available at additional cost.According to the company, the program is designed to provide a structured overview of Kenya’s प्रमुख travel regions while maintaining flexibility for operational adjustments, including accommodation substitutions in cases of limited availability.African Adventure Specialists noted that all itineraries remain subject to change based on logistical A Call to Travel Advisors & Explorers AlikeWhether you're a luxury traveler, wildlife photographer, or seasoned explorer, this is your chance to journey through the wild heart of Africa — with style, safety, and soul. Travel advisors are invited to contact African Adventure Specialists for special rates and DMC collaboration opportunities.About African Adventure SpecialistsWith over a decade of expertise, African Adventure Specialists offers tailored travel experiences to some of Africa's most stunning destinations. Committed to sustainable tourism, their tours emphasize wildlife conservation and cultural engagement, providing travelers with unforgettable, meaningful experiencesAbout African Adventure Specialists:African Adventure Specialists is a premier, locally owned safari company offering luxury, tailor-made journeys across East Africa. From extraordinary wildlife encounters to breathtaking beach escapes, they specialize in creating personalized, unforgettable travel experiences. With offices in Nairobi, Arusha, and Kigali, their expert team ensures that each journey is meticulously planned for the ultimate adventure.The destinations include Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Rwanda, and Zanzibar. The travel styles offered are Connoisseur Tours, Classic Tours, Adventure Tours, Cultural Safaris, Photography Tours, Scheduled/Series Tours, and Beach Extensions.Fully regulated by the Ministry of Tourism of Kenya and the Tanzania Tourism Authority, African Adventure Specialists holds membership with prestigious organizations, including Beach ExtensionsFor inquiries and bookings, please contact African Travel Specialists at:Head Office: Nairobi, KenyaBranch Offices: Arusha, Tanzania | Kigali, RwandaEmail: safaris@africanadventure.co.keWebsite: www.africanadventure.co.ke For More Information and Media Contact:Arnelle KendallArnelle Kendall InternationalTel: +1 561 789 8286📧 Email: arnelle@arnellekendallinternational.com

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