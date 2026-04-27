OrisDX and HPV Cancers Alliance Partner to Break the Silence on Oral Cancer During National Awareness Month

Bridging clinical innovation and patient advocacy to drive early detection and humanize the fight against HPV-Related oral cancers.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In observance of Oral Cancer Awareness Month, OrisDX , a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, and the HPV Cancers Alliance have joined forces to amplify the urgent need for early detection and patient education. This formative awareness panel featured Dr. Nishant Agrawal, Chief of Head and Neck Surgery at the University of Chicago, and George Lowe, DBH, LSW, a head and neck cancer survivor and advocate. The collaboration aims to humanize the statistics of oral and oropharyngeal cancers, which are increasingly linked to the Human Papillomavirus (HPV). By bridging the gap between clinical expertise and the lived patient experience, the two organizations are highlighting the critical importance of proactive screening and the role of innovation in treatment.Clinical Insights and the Survivor JourneyDuring the panel, Dr. Agrawal drew upon nearly 20 years of clinical experience, providing a deep dive into the evolution of head and neck oncology. He emphasized that while treatment modalities have advanced, the primary challenge remains late-stage diagnosis.Complementing the clinical perspective, Dr. George Lowe shared a raw and personal account of his battle with the disease. His testimony focused on two pivotal areas he found most difficult to navigate in his own journey:Lowe discussed his story from diagnosis to navigating clinical trials, highlighting them as a means for better prognoses, while also framing the key understanding that early discussions with care providers are crucial when deciding to go this route. His perspective shed light on the long-term physical and emotional "collateral damage" of treatment, urging providers and patients to have more transparent conversations about quality of life post-recovery.A Call to Action“Oral cancer doesn't always present with loud symptoms,” says Harald Steltzer, CEO of OrisDX. “Our goal with this partnership and this panel is to encourage people to speak up; whether it's to their dentist, their doctor, or their family. Early conversation leads to early detection.”HPVCA emphasizes that the rising rates of HPV-associated oral cancers require a fundamental shift in how risk, screening, and prevention are understood and addressed. Awareness alone is not enough, sustained action across patients, providers, and health systems is essential to improving early detection and outcomes.“As these cancers continue to rise, so too does confusion and concern,” said Isabella Johnson, MPH, Manager of HPV Education & Programming at HPVCA. “Education is where meaningful change begins- improving awareness, strengthening screening behaviors, and ultimately driving better prevention and patient outcomes.”Watch the PanelThe full discussion, featuring the comprehensive insights of Dr. Agrawal and the inspiring story of Dr. George Lowe, is available for public viewing. OrisDX and the HPV Cancers Alliance encourage healthcare providers and the general public to watch and share this resource to help save lives through education.View the full conversation here About OrisDXOrisDX is a molecular diagnostics company dedicated to improving the lives of patients through the early detection of oral cancers. Utilizing pioneering genomic technology, OrisDX aims to provide non-invasive solutions that empower clinicians and patients alike.About the HPV Cancers AllianceHPV Cancers Alliance is a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the incidence and impact of HPV-associated cancers from a multi-systems approach. Through patient advocacy, provider education, and policy engagement, the Alliance is working towards a future where no one faces an HPV-related cancer diagnosis.

Oral Cancer Awareness Panel with Dr. George Lowe and Dr. Nishant Agrawal

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