Saville's Service Center Joins AMRA to Reinforce Its Customer-First Standards

The Purcellville auto repair shop adds AMRA membership as it continues emphasizing transparency, trust, and professional service standards.

Joining AMRA reflects the kind of shop we work to be every day, clear in our communication, consistent in our standards, and focused on earning long-term trust.” — Wayne Brown, Owner

PURCELLVILLE, VA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saville's Service Center has announced that it is now a member of the Automotive Maintenance and Repair Association, AMRA. The move aligns with the Purcellville shop’s long-running emphasis on transparency, honest recommendations, and service built around trust with motorists.

AMRA describes itself as a not-for-profit trade association dedicated to standards that build stronger, more trusted relationships with consumers. The association’s work includes the Motorist Assurance Program and communication standards designed to help motorists better understand vehicle conditions and repair recommendations.

For Saville's Service Center, the new membership adds to a business direction already visible across its operations. The shop continues serving drivers with a customer-first approach supported by modern tools and professional diagnostics. Saville’s Service Center was also recognized as a 2024 CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center, an award based on verified customer reviews.

A Message From the Owner

“Joining AMRA is a meaningful step for us because it reflects the values we want customers to feel when they walk through our doors: honesty, professionalism, and confidence in the service they receive,” said Wayne Brown, Owner.

About Saville's Service Center

Saville's Service Center is a family-owned auto repair shop in Purcellville, Virginia. Under new ownership since 2022, the shop provides maintenance and repair services for all makes and models with ASE-certified technicians and serves drivers throughout Purcellville and nearby communities. Drivers looking for Auto Repair in Purcellville, VA can visit Saville’s Service Center at 37251 E Richardson Ln Unit B Purcellville, VA 20132-3505.

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