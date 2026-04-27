Thyristor Market anticipated to reach USD $2.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a 5.4% CAGR.

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The Business Research Company's Thyristor Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our 2026 market reports now feature richer, more decision-focused data, including market attractiveness scoring, total addressable market (TAM), company scoring matrix, Excel dashboards with forecasts, key technologies and trends, supply chain analysis, upcoming startups, key products, market hotspots, and improved visuals.

The thyristor market is gaining significant traction as industries continue to adopt advanced technologies for power control and automation. With increasing demand in various sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility, and industrial automation, the market is poised for steady growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the thyristor industry.

Current Size and Projected Growth of the Thyristor Market

The thyristor market has demonstrated strong expansion recently, with its value expected to rise from $1.7 billion in 2025 to $1.79 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. This growth during the historical period is mainly due to factors such as the surge in industrial automation, increased use of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) systems, wider adoption of motor drives, development of renewable energy projects, and heightened demand for power control solutions operating at high voltages.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecast to continue this upward trajectory, reaching $2.21 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.4%. The anticipated growth stems from several emerging factors, including the rising adoption of electric mobility, expanded deployment of smart grids, ongoing renewable power installations, growth in rail traction and marine electrification systems, and increased use of onboard electric vehicle (EV) chargers and powertrains. Key trends expected to influence the market include a growing preference for high-power thyristors in HVDC and Flexible AC Transmission Systems (FACTS), rising demand for renewable energy conversion systems based on thyristors, greater integration of light triggered thyristors (LTTs), expansion of bidirectional thyristor applications in AC switching, and a stronger focus on automotive and EV powertrain uses.

Understanding What a Thyristor Is and Its Role

A thyristor is a type of solid-state semiconductor device designed to function as an electrical switch. It consists of three or more layers of alternating P-type and N-type materials, which enable it to maintain a conducting state once triggered until the current falls below a specific threshold. Thyristors are widely used in electrical circuits to regulate high-voltage and high-current power, making them essential components in many power control and conversion systems.

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How Renewable Energy Demand Is Fueling Thyristor Market Growth

The increasing push for renewable energy sources is a major factor propelling the thyristor market forward. Renewable energy, generated from continually replenished natural resources like solar, wind, and hydropower, helps reduce reliance on fossil fuels and cut greenhouse gas emissions. Governments, industries, and consumers worldwide are prioritizing sustainable power solutions to combat climate change, enhance energy security, and comply with environmental regulations. Thyristors play a crucial role in renewable energy systems by facilitating efficient power control, voltage regulation, and high-capacity switching in devices such as solar panel and wind turbine converters and inverters.

For example, in March 2025, the International Renewable Energy Agency reported that renewable power capacity additions reached 585 GW in 2024, accounting for 92.5% of total new power capacity and pushing the global renewable capacity to 4,448 GW. This dramatic expansion underscores how the growing renewable energy sector is driving demand for thyristor technologies.

Regional Outlook with a Focus on Thyristor Market Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global thyristor market. Nonetheless, Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The thyristor market landscape encompasses multiple regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, each contributing to the overall global growth story.

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