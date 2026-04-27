HeartLung Congratulates Scientific Advisor Dr. Claudia Henschke on Receiving 2026 Jacobi Medallion

Claudia I. Henschke, PhD, MD, was honored on Wednesday, March 18, 2026 with the Jacobi Medallion at the 2026 Jacobi Medallion Ceremony at The Plaza Hotel.

Renowned lung cancer screening pioneer recognized for distinguished contributions to medicine

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HeartLung Corporation congratulates Claudia I. Henschke, PhD, MD, Scientific and Medical Advisor to HeartLung, on being named a 2026 Jacobi Medallion Recipient by the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.The Jacobi Medallion is one of Mount Sinai’s most distinguished honors, recognizing individuals who have made exceptional contributions to medicine, biomedical science, education, patient care, or service to Mount Sinai and its broader medical community.Dr. Henschke is internationally recognized as a pioneer in lung cancer screening and diagnostic radiology. As Director of the Early Lung and Cardiac Action Program and Professor in the Department of Diagnostic, Molecular, and Interventional Radiology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, she has helped transform the early detection of lung cancer through decades of work advancing low-dose CT screening.Dr. Henschke is also the founder and head of the International Early Lung Cancer Action Program, a global collaboration of physicians and scientists focused on improving lung cancer screening, early detection, and patient outcomes. Her work has helped establish the clinical importance of detecting lung cancer at an earlier and more treatable stage.“Dr. Henschke’s recognition with the Jacobi Medallion is a well-deserved honor for one of the most influential leaders in medical imaging and early disease detection,” said Dr. Morteza Naghavi, Founder and CEO of HeartLung Corporation. “Her pioneering work in low-dose CT screening has changed the way the medical community approaches early lung cancer detection. At HeartLung, we are honored to have her guidance as we continue advancing AI-enabled solutions that help clinicians detect cardiovascular, pulmonary, and other life-threatening conditions earlier from routine CT imaging.”Dr. Henschke has authored more than 400 peer-reviewed publications, contributed to major national and international lung screening initiatives, and trained more than 80 physician researchers. Her leadership has had a lasting impact on preventive imaging, early lung cancer detection, and the broader field of radiology.HeartLung’s AI-CVD platform builds on the same principle that has defined Dr. Henschke’s career: using routine imaging to identify disease earlier, when intervention can have the greatest impact. The company’s AI-enabled CT solutions are designed to extract clinically meaningful cardiovascular and multisystem insights from existing CT scans, helping physicians turn routine imaging into an opportunity for earlier risk detection and prevention.“Dr. Henschke’s career represents exactly the kind of scientific leadership and clinical vision that HeartLung values,” added Dr. Naghavi. “Her commitment to early detection continues to inspire the future of opportunistic screening and preventive medicine.”HeartLung congratulates Dr. Henschke on this outstanding recognition and celebrates her continued leadership in advancing early detection, medical imaging, and patient-centered innovation.About HeartLung TechnologiesHeartLung Technologies is a pioneer in AI-driven preventive imaging, focused on early detection of cardiovascular disease, lung cancer, COPD, osteoporosis, fatty liver disease, and other conditions detectable on CT scans. Its flagship platform, AI-CVD, transforms routine CT imaging into a scalable platform for comprehensive cardiovascular risk assessment and prevention.

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