Rolli Launches Rolli IQ Agents, an Autonomous System That Investigates Social Media Risks in Minutes

Sample Rolli IQ Search

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rolli (Rolli.ai) today announced the launch of Rolli IQ Agents , an autonomous social media intelligence system designed to help communications, journalism, and security teams identify risks, investigate narratives, and act faster on emerging online activity.The platform continuously monitors major social platforms in real time, enabling organizations to detect narrative spikes, reputation threats, coordinated behavior, and fast-moving issues before they escalate.Unlike traditional dashboards that require manual searching and interpretation, Rolli IQ Agents allow users to ask questions in plain English and automatically conduct investigations. The system plans its own workflow, executes analysis across platforms, evaluates signals for authenticity, detects coordination patterns, and returns a structured briefing with evidence, confidence levels, and recommended next steps.In practice, teams rely on Rolli IQ Agents to detect coordinated narrative spikes, assess whether trends are organic or inauthentically amplified, and generate intelligence and crisis briefs in minutes, often in under three. This transforms hours of manual investigation into automated, continuously delivered insights via email, Slack, or API.“When a risk starts moving online, waiting hours for an answer is already too late,” said Nick Toso , Founder and CEO of Rolli. “Rolli IQ Agents gives teams an always-on intelligence analyst that can investigate in minutes, separate organic concern from coordinated behavior, and tell leaders what to do next.”Get StartedRun your first investigation or schedule an automated briefing at Rolli.ai, or request a demo to explore enterprise use cases.About RolliRolli is a social media intelligence company that helps organizations understand what is real, what is coordinated, and what matters across online conversation. Founded by former CNN International Washington DC Bureau Chief Nick Toso, Rolli enables journalists, communications teams, and enterprises to turn large volumes of public data into clear, actionable intelligence.

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