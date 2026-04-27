Tax And Accounting Software Market expected to expand to $21.84 Billion by 2030, growing at a 7.5% CAGR.

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The Business Research Company's Tax And Accounting Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our 2026 market reports now feature richer, more decision-focused data, including market attractiveness scoring, total addressable market (TAM), company scoring matrix, Excel dashboards with forecasts, key technologies and trends, supply chain analysis, upcoming startups, key products, market hotspots, and improved visuals.

The tax and accounting software market is steadily gaining momentum as businesses and individuals increasingly turn to digital solutions for managing financial tasks. With evolving technologies and rising regulatory demands, this sector is set for significant growth over the coming years. Let’s explore the latest market forecasts, key growth drivers, leading regions, and the innovations shaping the future of this industry.

Tax and Accounting Software Market Growth Outlook from 2025 to 2030

The market for tax and accounting software has seen robust expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $15.25 billion in 2025 to $16.35 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth so far has been driven by the increasing use of desktop accounting software, tighter regulatory compliance requirements, the rising complexity of tax laws, expansion of small and medium-sized enterprises, and a growing need for precise financial reporting.

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Looking ahead, the tax and accounting software market is expected to continue its strong upward trajectory. By 2030, the market size is forecasted to reach $21.84 billion, with a CAGR of 7.5% during the period. Key factors supporting this expansion include wider adoption of cloud-based accounting platforms, growing demand for automated tax and payroll processing, integration of AI-powered analytics, enhanced focus on real-time financial reporting, and the use of blockchain technology to secure accounting transactions. Major trends shaping the future market involve increased cloud adoption, automation of tax filing and compliance, seamless integration of payroll and workforce management features, expansion of financial reporting and analytics tools, and heightened emphasis on audit and assurance services.

Understanding Tax and Accounting Software and Its Role

Tax and accounting software comprises digital tools designed to assist individuals, companies, and organizations in managing, recording, analyzing, and reporting financial transactions while ensuring adherence to tax laws and accounting standards. These solutions aim to enhance financial accuracy, streamline accounting processes, minimize manual work, and facilitate timely tax filing and informed financial decision-making.

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Driving Factors Behind the Expansion of the Tax and Accounting Software Market

One of the strongest catalysts for market growth is the rising use of artificial intelligence (AI). AI involves sophisticated computational systems capable of learning, reasoning, forecasting outcomes, and performing tasks traditionally requiring human intelligence. This technology is becoming increasingly adopted because it enables faster claim processing and improved customer personalization through autonomous AI agents.

AI supports tax and accounting software by automating data analysis, identifying errors, and offering predictive insights into financial operations. It lowers the chances of mistakes and compliance issues by automating calculations and processes, thereby boosting accuracy, efficiency, and decision-making capabilities within accounting functions. To illustrate, a January 2025 report from Eurostat revealed that 13.5% of enterprises in the European Union with 10 or more employees used AI technologies in 2024. This figure marked a significant rise of 5.5 percentage points from 8.0% in 2023, highlighting the growing embrace of AI and its impact on market growth.

Regional Leaders and Market Expansion in Tax and Accounting Software

In 2025, North America held the top position as the largest regional market for tax and accounting software. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. The market report covers various key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market trends and opportunities.

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