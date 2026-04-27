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Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sues Chem­i­cal Man­u­fac­tur­er in Freeport for Ille­gal­ly Releas­ing Chlo­rine and Oth­er Chem­i­cals That Harmed Tex­ans’ Health

Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Blue Cube Operations LLC (“Blue Cube”) for violating state law by releasing chlorine gas and other hazardous chemicals that endangered Texans’ health and safety. 

Blue Cube is a chemical manufacturing company that operates a facility in Freeport, Texas. Reports and investigations by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (“TCEQ”) have revealed that the company released tens of thousands of pounds of hazardous chemicals through repeated unauthorized emissions events and systemic operational failures. The investigations identified at least 11 separate incidents between 2022 and 2025.  

One incident includes a major chlorine gas release in May 2025 from the Freeport facility that emitted more than 8,000 pounds of chlorine, caused injuries, and forced surrounding communities to shelter in place. In total, investigations indicate that more than 70,000 pounds of unauthorized chemicals have been released into the atmosphere by Blue Cube’s operations, impacting nearby residents and disrupting daily life. 

“I will not allow any company to harm Texans’ health with dangerous chemicals. Companies operating in Texas have a duty to protect the people who live and work around them,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Blue Cube’s repeated failures exposed Texas families to hazardous substances and forced entire communities to shelter in place. We will hold them accountable and work to prevent this kind of threat to public health in the future.” 

Attorney General Paxton is seeking civil penalties and court-ordered corrective measures to prevent future emissions events. The requested injunctive relief would require Blue Cube to implement operational improvements, retain independent auditors, and adopt comprehensive compliance measures to ensure adherence to Texas law. 

To read the lawsuit, click here

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Attor­ney Gen­er­al Ken Pax­ton Sues Chem­i­cal Man­u­fac­tur­er in Freeport for Ille­gal­ly Releas­ing Chlo­rine and Oth­er Chem­i­cals That Harmed Tex­ans’ Health

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