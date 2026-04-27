Fort Lauderdale Air Show Volunteer Program Near Capacity; Limited Sunday Openings Remain for 2–3 Teams

Community volunteers support operations at Air Dot Show events, with nonprofit teams earning funds through participation. Final Sunday openings remain for the Fort Lauderdale Air Show, with limited space for 2–3 additional teams. Photo courtesy of Air Dot Show.

Volunteer team placements nearly filled, with more than 100 confirmed for Saturday and final Sunday roles now being assigned, including shuttle drivers

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fort Lauderdale Air Show volunteer program is approaching full capacity for its May 9–10 event, with more than 100 volunteers already confirmed for Saturday and final Sunday placements now being assigned. Limited availability remains for approximately 2–3 additional nonprofit or civic volunteer teams (about 30 total volunteers), along with a small number of individual participants and select operational roles, including shuttle drivers.Through the Wings for a Cause™ Community Volunteer Program, nonprofit and civic organizations can participate as teams, support event operations, and earn funds for their organization based on verified participation. Volunteer coordination and donation distribution are managed by Air Dot Show , with Wings for a Cause™ serving as a connector to local organizations.“We’ve seen a tremendous response from the community, particularly for Saturday, which is now at capacity,” said David Anstey, Director of Hospitality for the Air Dot Show Tour. “Our focus now is finalizing Sunday teams and ensuring we have the right support in place across key operational roles, including transportation. Organizations that are able to step in now still have a meaningful opportunity to participate and benefit.”The 2026 show will be headlined by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds and is part of the nationwide America 250 celebration marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. As one of the region’s premier events, it is expected to draw thousands of spectators to Fort Lauderdale Beach as part of the Air Dot Show Tour.Participating organizations commonly use funds raised to support scholarships, youth programs, veterans initiatives, and community outreach efforts.Final volunteer placements are expected to be filled in the coming days.Organizations and individuals interested in forming a team or supporting remaining roles are encouraged to register as soon as possible.Register: https://air.show/fl-volunteer/

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