BLOCS Gala 2026: Building What Matters Most, Celebrating 25 Years of EITC Scholarships in Pennsylvania

BLOCS is the scholarship organization dedicated to raising need-based scholarships through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program Join us at the BLOCS Gala

The Gala is a celebration of 25 years of EITC, with stories from partner schools, families and students whose lives have been transformed by BLOCS scholarships.

We are proud to celebrate a quarter century of educational opportunities for every child, regardless of region, ZIP code, or financial barriers.” — Rob Delany, CEO of BLOCS

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BLOCS , Pennsylvania’s leading scholarship organization dedicated to the PA Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) and Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit (OSTC), and the sole administrator of the Economically Disadvantaged Schools (EDS) program, will host its annual Gala on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m., at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown (13th & Market Streets). The event will begin with an invocation by His Excellency Archbishop Nelson J. Pérez of Philadelphia.This year’s Gala marks a milestone – 25 years of EITC-enabled opportunities for students across Pennsylvania. The evening will celebrate how collaborative philanthropy and leadership have transformed countless lives by expanding access to high-quality education despite financial restraints.“Twenty-five years ago, the state of Pennsylvania officially recognized the need for EITC to bring financial resolve to schools and students. We are proud to celebrate a quarter century of educational opportunities for every child, regardless of region, ZIP code, or financial barriers,” said Rob Delany , BLOCS CEO. “Together we are investing in communities that empower students to thrive, and we are focusing on building what matters most—the children.”Highlights of the 2026 BLOCS Gala include:Student-led initiatives and the critical role donors play in accelerating educational outcomes that endure beyond graduation.Recognition of partner schools, donors, and volunteers whose commitment sustains the mission of educational equity.A look at BLOCS’ pioneering programs, including the Economically Disadvantaged Schools (EDS) initiative, and the ongoing expansion of pathway opportunities for students across the Commonwealth.BLOCS is the scholarship organization dedicated to raising need-based scholarships through the Pennsylvania Educational Improvement Tax Credit (EITC) program. As an independent charitable organization BLOCS provides access to high-quality, value-based education for children ages Pre-K through 12th grade across the state of Pennsylvania. Through the generosity of its donors, BLOCS partners with over 500 schools to provide over 33,000 need-based scholarships. More can be found at www.blocs.org ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.