Georgetown, TX Housing Market Shifts Toward Buyers in 2026, According to Current MLS Data

Inventory expansion, longer days on market, and modest price corrections are creating new opportunities for buyers across Williamson County

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgetown, TX is entering a more balanced housing market in 2026, marked by rising inventory, longer time on market, and softening prices from recent highs. The most recent data from Unlock MLS, Redfin, and Zillow point to a market that increasingly favors buyers after several years of seller-dominated conditions. Tanya Kerr, founder of T. Kerr Property Group and the top-producing agent in Williamson County, shares a data-driven look at what buyers and sellers can expect for the remainder of 2026.

Georgetown Housing Market by the Numbers: March 2026

According to the March 2026 Unlock MLS Residential Market Snapshot, Georgetown posted 283 closed sales at a median sale price of $450,000, reflecting a 0.9% increase year-over-year. Total closed volume reached $145,807,319, up 11.5% from the prior year, signaling a meaningful rebound in transaction activity compared to the slower months that opened 2026. The median sale price of $450,000 represents a recovery from February’s $404,990 low and sits in line with the broader 2024–2025 range of $446,000–$490,000 seen in prior March data.

Key market indicators for Georgetown as of March 2026 (Source: Unlock MLS):

- Median sale price: $450,000 (up 0.9% year-over-year)

- Homes sold: 283 (up 12.3% year-over-year)

- Total sales volume: $145,807,319 (up 11.5% year-over-year)

- Average sale price: $515,220 (down 0.7% year-over-year)

- Average price per square foot: $210 (down 3.1% year-over-year)

- Median days on market: 86 days (up 26 days year-over-year)

- Average home size: 2,444 square feet

The 86-day median days on market is a clear signal of where market control currently sits. Historically, under 45 days indicates a seller’s market; 45 to 70 days reflects a balanced market; and above 70 days favors buyers. At 86 days, Georgetown is firmly in buyer’s market territory. That said, the uptick in total transactions and total volume year-over-year shows that demand has not disappeared — buyers are active, but they are taking their time. The largest share of March closings fell in the $300,000–$399,999 range with 77 transactions, followed by $400,000–$499,999 with 57 closings, and $500,000–$599,999 with 40, reflecting where the majority of Georgetown buyer demand is currently concentrated.



What Is Driving the Market Shift

Several converging factors are shaping the Georgetown market heading into mid-2026. Inventory has expanded significantly, with active listings up substantially from prior-year levels. According to Houzeo data from January 2026, Georgetown saw a 151.7% year-over-year increase in months of supply, with 1,855 homes available and 152 new listings entering the market in that month alone.

Mortgage rates have remained a moderating force on demand. Per current market estimates, average 30-year fixed rates are fluctuating between approximately 6.4% and 6.9% depending on credit profile and lender. New construction builders across Georgetown have responded by offering rate buydown incentives to move inventory, with some buyers securing rates near 4.99% through builder-affiliated financing.

Population growth continues to underpin long-term demand. According to U.S. Census Bureau 2024 estimates, Georgetown surpassed 101,000 residents, representing 47.5% growth since 2020. Georgetown was previously designated the fastest-growing city in the nation among cities with a population over 20,000 by the Census Bureau. Williamson County, where Georgetown serves as county seat, has an estimated 2026 population of approximately 779,000 and is projected to reach 1.6 million by 2050 according to the Texas Demographic Center.

“What we are seeing on the ground reflects a few things happening at once,” said Tanya Kerr, founder of T. Kerr Property Group. “Inventory is up, which gives buyers more to choose from. But we also have buyers who are extremely payment-sensitive right now, and sellers who either purchased at a higher price point or are locked into a low rate and simply cannot reduce their price further. Add to that the rate environment — we were seeing renewed buyer activity as rates started to come down, but recent global uncertainty has pushed them back up. And beyond rates, there is a real hesitation in the market driven by broader uncertainty: political, economic, the rapid pace of change in areas like AI. Even buyers who love a home are taking their time to feel confident before they act. That pause is real, and it is shaping what we see in the data.”



What This Means for Buyers in 2026

For buyers, the current Georgetown market represents a meaningful window of opportunity. Extended days on market, rising inventory, and modest price reductions from list are conditions that buyers have not seen in this market for several years. Buyers shopping in the $400,000 to $600,000 range have the most negotiating room, with builders and motivated sellers both competing for qualified purchasers.

First-time buyers should also factor in Williamson County property taxes when calculating total monthly costs. The county’s effective property tax rate runs approximately 1.9% to 2.2% of appraised value annually. On a $400,000 home, that represents roughly $7,600 to $8,800 per year. Texas homeowners who occupy their home as a primary residence can apply for a homestead exemption that reduces the taxable value by $100,000 for school district taxes under SB 2.

“My advice to buyers right now is simple: prepare and then be ready to move,” Kerr said. “Buyers who come in pre-approved and have done their homework recognize a well-priced home the moment it hits the market, and the most desirable properties are still moving quickly — in some cases with multiple offers. That said, patience has its own rewards. If a property sits and the price adjusts, the buyer who waited may end up with more leverage. My honest guidance is this: if you like a home, start a conversation with an offer that makes sense to you. You will never know what a seller might accept if you do not ask. More inventory, more time, more leverage — this is genuinely a buyer’s market in Georgetown right now.”



What This Means for Sellers in 2026

Sellers entering the Georgetown market in 2026 face a more competitive environment than in recent years. Homes that are priced accurately to current conditions, presented well online, and marketed to an active buyer pool are still going under contract. March 2026 Unlock MLS data shows 283 closed transactions — a 12.3% increase year-over-year — confirming that motivated, well-prepared sellers are completing sales in this market.

The under-$300,000 segment remains favorable for sellers, where supply is constrained and buyer competition persists. Sellers in higher price ranges should expect longer timelines and be prepared to negotiate on terms, inspection repairs, and rate concessions.

“If you are selling in Georgetown in 2026, you need to be completely committed to the process,” Kerr said. “That means your home has to look exceptional. Professional photography, staging, decluttering, fresh paint where needed, and a deep clean are not optional extras in this market — they are the entry fee. Buyers have choices now, and they are comparing your home to every other option available. You are not just opening a door; you are creating an experience. That means music during showings, a brochure, the small details that make a home feel special. Beyond presentation, sellers who price at or below market value, backed by real data, are the ones completing transactions. And the agent you choose matters more than ever. If your agent does not have a full digital marketing plan for your home — one that goes beyond a sign in the yard and an MLS entry — they are not the right fit for this market. Selling in 2026 requires marketing skills, promotional strategy, and the ability to create conversations around your home.”



Georgetown’s Long-Term Fundamentals Remain Intact

Despite the near-term market correction, Georgetown’s long-term fundamentals continue to support the case for real estate ownership in the area. Access to Austin via Interstate 35 and State Highway 130, strong-performing schools within Georgetown ISD, a historic downtown square, and continued commercial investment in the region make Georgetown one of the more stable real estate markets in Central Texas.

Regional forecasters broadly expect Georgetown prices to stabilize and modestly appreciate through the remainder of 2026, supported by continued population growth and structural undersupply in lower price segments. The market is not showing signs of distress. Homeowner equity levels remain healthy, and lending standards have not loosened in ways that would suggest systemic risk.



About T. Kerr Property Group

T. Kerr Property Group is a Georgetown, Texas-based real estate organization founded by Tanya Kerr. The team ranked first in Williamson County for total production and total units closed in 2025, based on independent third-party MLS data. Kerr has personally closed more than 600 transactions and leads a team serving buyers, sellers, and investors across Georgetown, Round Rock, Williamson County, and the greater Austin metro. T. Kerr Property Group is a woman-owned organization and includes three veterans.

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