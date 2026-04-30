Austin Business Journal Names T. Kerr Property Group No. 2 Large Residential Real Estate Team in Austin

Central Texas team recognized in 2026 ABJ Residential Real Estate Awards based on $106.5 million in 2025 closed sales across 193 transactions

GEORGETOWN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- T. Kerr Property Group + Russ Phillips Team has been named the No. 2 ranked large residential real estate team in the Austin area by the Austin Business Journal, based on 2025 production. The recognition marks the second consecutive year the combined team has earned a place in the ABJ Residential Real Estate Awards, which ranks teams and individual agents across the Austin metro based on verified closed sales figures.

The team’s submitted figures for the award included $106,552,993 in 2025 gross closed sales and 193 closed transactions across Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Cedar Park, Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, Spicewood, and other Central Texas communities. The team’s top single sale in 2025 reached $2,775,000.

About the Austin Business Journal Residential Real Estate Awards

The Austin Business Journal Residential Real Estate Awards recognize the top-producing individual agents and teams in the Austin metro area, ranked by verified production figures submitted directly to the publication. The awards are organized by production category, with separate rankings for individual agents and teams of varying sizes. T. Kerr Property Group + Russ Phillips Team was ranked in the category for teams with five or more agents.

The award figures submitted did not include land sales, which are excluded from this particular award category. The team’s full production across all transaction types was not reflected in the final ranking.

A Wide Footprint Across Central Texas

T. Kerr Property Group + Russ Phillips Team serves buyers and sellers across a broad geographic footprint that spans multiple counties and submarkets. The team’s 2025 production covered:

- Austin and the Austin metro

- Round Rock and Georgetown in Williamson County

- Hutto, Leander, and Cedar Park

- Kyle, Buda, Dripping Springs, and Spicewood

- Williamson County, Travis County, and surrounding communities

That reach across varied price points and submarkets distinguishes the team’s production from teams that concentrate activity in a single high-price neighborhood or ZIP code.

Back-to-Back Recognition

The 2026 ABJ award is the second consecutive year T. Kerr Property Group + Russ Phillips Team has received this recognition. The team was also honored in the prior year’s awards cycle, reflecting sustained production across Central Texas rather than a single standout year.

The combined team brings more than 800 five-star reviews across platforms, more than 2,500 homes sold, over $1 billion in total career sales production, and 65 or more years of combined real estate experience. Additional third-party recognition includes the Georgetown’s Best Awards, which named Tanya Kerr the 2025 Gold Winner for Best Real Estate Agent in Georgetown for the second consecutive year based on a community-wide public vote.

Statement from Tanya Kerr

“This recognition means a lot because it reflects the kind of work we care about most, helping people make smart moves across Central Texas with honest guidance, strong negotiation, and real follow-through,” said Tanya Kerr, founder of T. Kerr Property Group. “We are proud to serve clients across Austin, Williamson County, Travis County, and the surrounding suburbs, and we are especially proud to be recognized while serving a wide range of communities and price points, not just the market’s highest-priced submarkets.”

About T. Kerr Property Group + Russ Phillips Team

T. Kerr Property Group + Russ Phillips Team is a Central Texas real estate team serving buyers and sellers across Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown, Hutto, Leander, Cedar Park, Williamson County, Travis County, and surrounding communities. The team is known for integrity-first representation, strategic negotiation, deep local expertise, and a client experience built around education, advocacy, and long-term relationships. T. Kerr Property Group is a woman-owned organization and includes three veterans.

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