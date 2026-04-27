Williams Asset Management's Gary Williams Earns InvestmentNews 5-Star CFP® Honor for Second Consecutive Year

COLUMBIA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Williams Asset Management , a trusted independent wealth management firm serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout the Baltimore-Washington region, proudly announces that Gary Williams, CFP®, CRPC®, AIF®, Founder and President of the firm, has been named to InvestmentNews' 2026 list of Best 5-Star Certified Financial Planners in the USA. This marks the second consecutive year Gary has received this distinguished honor.The Best 5-Star Financial Planners list, curated by InvestmentNews, recognizes financial professionals holding the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERcertification who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to client service, professional achievement, and community leadership. The recognition is based on an independent, data-driven methodology designed to help investors across the country identify highly regarded and thoroughly vetted financial planners."Being recognized again by InvestmentNews is humbling, and I accept it on behalf of every client who has trusted us with what matters most to them," said Williams. "Our work is deeply personal, it's about helping real families navigate real challenges and plan for the futures they envision. This award belongs to our entire team at Williams Asset Management, whose dedication to excellence makes recognition like this possible."Gary founded Williams Asset Management in 1994 and has devoted more than three decades to serving the financial planning and wealth management needs of clients across the region. Under his leadership, the firm has established itself as a respected fiduciary partner for high-net-worth individuals, multi-generational families, and corporate retirement plans, built on a foundation of transparency, integrity, and personalized service.About Williams Asset ManagementFounded in 1994 and based in Columbia, Maryland, Williams Asset Management is a full-service Registered Investment Advisory firm offering financial planning and investment management services to individuals, families, and businesses in the Baltimore area.For more information about Williams Asset Management and its services, visit www.WilliamsAssetManagement.com or contact their office at 410-740-0220. Advisory services offered through Williams Asset Management, a Registered Investment Adviser.

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