Infosistema Launches bizSupply, an AI Contract Intelligence Platform for Mid-Market Enterprises

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AI platform discovers supplier contracts across existing systems, extracts commercial terms, alerts on renewals, and benchmarks pricing against market data.

Most procurement teams discover contract overspend only at renewal time, when the next year is already locked in.” — Bruno Valente e Costa, VP and Partner at Infosistema

LISBON, LISBON, PORTUGAL, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infosistema , a Portuguese technology company with more than 30 years of operating history and presence on four continents, today announced the launch of bizSupply , a cloud-based contract intelligence platform built for mid-market and large enterprises.The platform automatically discovers supplier contracts across the systems an organization already uses, extracts commercial terms with artificial intelligence, notifies procurement and finance teams ahead of renewals, and benchmarks contract pricing against market data.According to a 2023 study by World Commerce & Contracting and Deloitte, organizations lose an average of 8.6 percent of total supplier contract value each year due to lack of contract visibility. Auto-renewals go unreviewed, clauses go unmonitored, and prices are rarely benchmarked against the market. For a mid-market company with 10 million euros in annual supplier spend, that translates into approximately 860,000 euros of avoidable value leakage per year.Most procurement, finance, and operations teams cannot answer three basic questions about their supplier base: how many active supplier contracts the company currently holds, which contracts renew in the next 90 days, and whether current prices align with market rates. bizSupply is designed to surface those answers in days rather than the months typically required to deploy traditional contract lifecycle management software."Most procurement teams discover contract overspend only at renewal time, when the next year is already locked in," said Bruno Valente e Costa, VP and Partner at Infosistema. "bizSupply was built for mid-market operations and finance leaders who need contract visibility and benchmarking without the implementation weight of enterprise CLM platforms."The platform connects to existing systems such as email, shared drives, and ERP attachments to identify scattered supplier contracts automatically. AI then extracts pricing, renewal dates, penalty clauses, payment conditions, and auto-renewal flags from each document. Notifications are sent 90, 60, and 30 days before each contract renewal. A native benchmarking layer compares extracted prices against market data and surfaces where the organization is paying above the market and by how much.bizSupply is positioned as a Contract Intelligence layer rather than a Contract Lifecycle Management replacement. It targets the mid-market segment, defined as companies with 5 million to 500 million euros in revenue and 10 to 2,000 employees, which is consistently underserved by enterprise CLM platforms. Functions such as electronic signature, clause-library authoring, and legal-review workflow are intentionally out of scope; bizSupply integrates with the tools customers already use for those needs.The platform is available at bizsupply.ai with a self-service trial.About InfosistemaInfosistema is a Portuguese technology company headquartered in Lisbon, with more than 30 years of operating history and active engagements across four continents. The company designs and operates business software for medium and large enterprises across finance, supply chain, document automation, energy management, and supplier management. bizSupply is the company's contract intelligence platform.

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