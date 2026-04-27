Fire Safe CT Releases New PSA Highlighting Rising Risk of Fatal Home Fires

A November 2025 national analysis points to an alarming trend: while fires in the United States are occurring less frequently, they are becoming more deadly, with approximately 1 in every 100 fires resulting in a civilian death.

In response, Fire Safe CT today released a new public service announcement aimed at helping residents take simple, life-saving steps to protect themselves and their families.

The PSA draws on a February 3, 2026 Fire Engineering analysis of November 2025 National Fire Protection Association data showing a rising rate of fire deaths per fire.

The video features Connecticut State Fire Marshal Lauri Volkert, Connecticut Burn Center Coordinator Jason Bresky, and Connecticut Fire Academy Program Manager Seth Roberts, who emphasize the importance of prevention, preparedness, and public awareness.

“Every fire death is one too many,” said State Fire Marshal Lauri Volkert. “We have made progress in reducing the number of fires, but the risk to life remains significant. This is why prevention and preparedness must remain a priority for every household.”

The PSA delivers clear, actionable guidance for residents, including testing smoke alarms monthly, maintaining working alarms, creating and practicing a home escape plan, and staying alert around common fire hazards such as cooking and heating equipment.

“Most serious burn injuries happen at home, and they happen quickly,” said Jason Bresky, Connecticut Burn Center Coordinator. “Simple actions like staying in the kitchen while cooking and keeping flammable materials away from heat sources can prevent devastating injuries.”

Fire Safe CT is a statewide initiative launched by Governor Ned Lamont in 2025 focused on reducing fire risk through education, outreach, and collaboration across agencies.

“This campaign reflects our commitment to proactive public safety,” said Department of Administrative Services Commissioner Michelle Gilman. “By equipping residents with clear, practical steps, we can help prevent tragedies before they occur.”

"Fire safety is a shared responsibility,” said Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection Commissioner Ronnell Higgins. “Awareness and preparedness at the household level are critical to saving lives.”

The PSA encourages residents to take a few minutes today to review their home fire safety practices and ensure their families are prepared in the event of a fire.

Key Fire Safety Tips:

Test smoke alarms monthly

Replace batteries as needed and ensure alarms are up to date

Create and practice a home escape plan

Stay in the kitchen while cooking

Keep exits clear

Have a fire extinguisher in high-risk areas and understand how to use it

The full video is available on the FireSafeCT YouTube channel.