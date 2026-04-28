LOVE FOR HUMANITY AWARD HONORS LEADERS, PHILANTHROPISTS, ENTREPRENEURS AND ARTISTS

Love for Humanity Award NOW Accepting Nominations The Star Fund® Disabled Veteran Owned Organization

The Star Fund® Award Celebrates those who pay Tribute and Honor our Military Veterans, Police, Fire, EMT, and First Responder heroes

We must all obey the great law of change. It is the most powerful law of nature.” — Edmund Burke

BEE CAVE , TX, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mission and Vision of The Star® & The Star Fund® is to provide private donor funding that delivers Holistic Wellness and Recovery support and services to our Military Veterans, Police, Fire, EMT, and First Responders.

One of our primary objectives at The Star® & The Star Fund® is to develop, nurture and successfully advance collaborative holistic wellness and recovery relationships, that disrupt the inadequate national medical status quo and greatly assist in Making America Healthy Again!

We assist in fundraising efforts that help to advance business development growth, services, support by providing private funding that amplify holistic support services and specialized state of the art neuroscience and neurotech projects that treat, heal and deliver successfully driven, proven results!

And now, The Star Fund® is proud to announce its Love for Humanity Award. The Award celebrates the remarkable work and achievements of leaders, philanthropists, entrepreneurs and artists, that pay tribute and honor our Military Veterans, Police, Fire, EMT, and First Responder heroes.

The Love for Humanity Award recognizes, honors and pays tribute to both individuals and organizations who have made and are making a major mark in support of these efforts. Whether bringing about a discovery in neuroscience, exemplifying extraordinary bravery and or sacrifice, or a lifetime achievement in this field - the Love for Humanity Award recognizes those who have made an incredible and everlasting mark.

The Award is also a dedication and celebration of the history of some of the best-known and most influential human beings, while also inspiring future generations.

Most importantly, nominations for the Love for Humanity Award - brought to you and presented by The Star® and The Star Fund® - are made by you, the public. To nominate a person or a business for the Award, simply go to The Star Fund Contact Page and complete the contact information form, with a detailed message of who you would like to nominate and why you feel they deserve The Love for Humanity Award. Ten Awardees, honoring the highest achievements in these pursuits, will be announced and receive their Awards this coming labor day, September 7, 2026.

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