Catering HQ Group Selected for Top Global Catering and Food Business of the Year by IAOTB

The International Association of Top Businesses will honor Catering HQ Group at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catering HQ Group has been named Top Global Catering and Food Business of the Year for 2026 by the International Association of Top Businesses (IAOTB), in recognition of its outstanding performance, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence within the hospitality industry.The IAOTB is a highly respected international organization, renowned for its rigorous and selective vetting process. Each year, only a select number of businesses are chosen for this prestigious honor, based on professional achievements, leadership, impact, longevity, and contributions to their communities. Catering HQ Group will be formally recognized at the IAOTB Annual Awards Gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas.Founded in 1996 by Steve Sidd, along with his partner Albie Aldahawi, Catering HQ Group has evolved from humble beginnings into a powerhouse hospitality enterprise. What began as a family-driven operation shaped by Steve’s early experiences working alongside his father has grown into a multifaceted business feeding up to 9,000 guests daily across multiple venues, while maintaining a deeply personal and hands-on approach.Together, Steve Sidd and Albie Aldahawi have propelled the business from strength to strength, building a future-focused organization underpinned by four core pillars: Company-owned venues, Catering HQ Wholefoods, Catering HQ Network, and Hospitality Genie. These pillars form an integrated ecosystem designed to service every layer of the hospitality industry from premium venue operations and food production to scalable partnerships and cutting-edge technology solutions.This strategic structure has positioned Catering HQ Group as more than a catering company it is now a complete solution provider to the hospitality industry, delivering innovation, operational excellence, and scalable systems both nationally and internationally.Despite its growth, the business remains grounded in its founding philosophy:“The freshest ingredients, with the best customer service brings our customers back time and time again.”Steve Sidd’s leadership continues to extend beyond the business itself. As a member of the Restaurant & Catering Association and a respected industry speaker, he has contributed thought leadership across major forums including Foodservice Australia, Fine Food, Community Clubs Victoria, Clubs NSW, and the Club Managers Association, addressing key topics such as operational efficiency, cost control, and emerging hospitality technologies.Catering HQ Group’s recognition by IAOTB adds to a long list of accolades earned over nearly three decades, reflecting its resilience, adaptability, and commitment to innovation in an ever-evolving industry.Stephanie Cirami, President of IAOTB, commented:"Choosing Catering HQ Group for this honor was an easy decision. Steve Sidd and Albie Aldahawi have built an exceptional business. Their vision, leadership, and impact on the hospitality industry are truly inspiring, and we look forward to celebrating their achievements at the gala."Looking ahead, Steve and Albie remain focused on expanding their global footprint, continuing to innovate, and inspiring the next generation of hospitality professionals cementing Catering HQ Group’s position as a leader and trusted partner across the global hospitality landscape.For more information, visit: https://www.cateringhq.com.au/ About IAOTBIAOTB, a division of the renowned International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), provides a unique and exclusive platform for distinguished companies to network, collaborate, and enhance their global visibility. Benefits for selected businesses include:● Customized Press Releases featured on major media outlets including FOX, ABC, CBS, NBC, CW, KTLA, The Times, Daily Journal, and Travel Weekly● High-Impact Video Commercials and Professional Web Design/SEO services● Showcasing on World-Famous Billboards, such as the Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, Planet Hollywood on the Vegas Strip, and Nashville's Iconic Sign● Red Carpet Award Galas and Summer Soirees for top-tier business networkingFor more information on the International Association of Top Businesses, visit www.iaotb.com For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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