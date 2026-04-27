Adchor appoints Rafael Bolivar as Vice President of Strategic Marketing, reinforcing its embedded growth model and commitment to turning strategy into measurable results.

The leadership transition reinforces Adchor’s embedded growth model and commitment to disciplined execution at scale

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adchor, embedded growth partner, appoints Rafael Bolivar as Vice President of Strategic Marketing, marking a key milestone in Adchor’s next phase of disciplined growth and expansion.

With deep experience operating at the intersection of enterprise strategy, product development, and commercial growth within complex healthcare environments, Rafael Bolivar brings his full focus to Adchor as Vice President of Strategic Marketing. He will partner directly with client leadership teams to build structured, performance-driven marketing and growth systems that translate strategic intent into measurable commercial outcomes.

“Rafael’s expertise in strategic marketing, commercialization, digital transformation, and market expansion make him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said Silvio Rossi, CEO of Adchor. “Equally important, he is a leader of great integrity and character. As Adchor continues its strong growth, leaders of Rafael’s caliber will be essential in guiding our next phase and expanding our reach and capabilities.”

— Silvio Rossi, CEO of Adchor

Rafa added: “What we are building at Adchor is rare. A team that does not just advise from the outside, but gets inside the business, understands the pressure, and builds the systems that actually move the needle. I have seen firsthand what becomes possible when strategy and execution are truly aligned, and that is exactly what we deliver every day for our clients. This next chapter is about scaling that model, going deeper with the partners we serve, and showing the market what embedded growth looks like when it is done right.”

About Adchor

Adchor is your embedded growth partner. A boutique communications, marketing, and brand development agency, Adchor works inside client organizations to align strategy with execution and turn ambition into measurable results. With a multidisciplinary team and a results-driven approach, Adchor partners with brands and organizations to amplify their presence and achieve meaningful business outcomes.

About Rafael Bolivar

A growth-oriented enterprise leader with experience spanning healthcare services, medical devices, and payer-provider models, Rafael Bolivar specializes in enterprise growth strategy, value-based innovation, commercialization, and go-to-market execution. He holds an MBA and is fluent in English and Spanish.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.