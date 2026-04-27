AAHA Releases 2026 Feline Diabetes Management Guidelines, Highlighting New Drug Class and Monitoring Advances

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) today published its 2026 Diabetes Management Guidelines for Cats, a comprehensive update that marks a milestone in feline veterinary care.

The updated guidelines reflect a rapidly evolving treatment landscape, most notably the emergence of SGLT2-inhibitor drugs, which have transformed how veterinarians approach feline diabetes management. The guidelines also address expanded access to continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) and move away from in-hospital blood glucose curves, which are no longer recommended for cats.

“We are thrilled to provide this highly requested update for the Diabetes Guidelines. We are especially excited to announce that, for the first time, we have divided these into separate Canine and Feline Guidelines in recognition of the unique nature of the disease process in each species,” said Jessica Vogelsang, DVM, AAHA Chief Medical Officer.

Key Clinical Highlights

The 2026 guidelines give veterinary teams practical, evidence-based tools, including:

SGLT2 inhibitors as a new treatment paradigm. The guidelines outline careful patient selection criteria for SGLT2-inhibitor therapy and provide step-by-step algorithms for initiating treatment.

Insulin therapy remains a viable option. For cats not suited to SGLT2 inhibitors, updated insulin protocols and dosing guidance are included, with an emphasis on monitoring the patient, not just the numbers.

Expanded continuous glucose monitoring. CGM options offer improved, less invasive monitoring for diabetic cats and their owners.

Clinical sign resolution over tight regulation. The guidelines emphasize that alleviating a cat's clinical signs is a meaningful measure of success, replacing earlier goals of tight glycemic control.

Recognizing and responding to hypoglycemia. Veterinary teams and clients receive guidance on identifying this serious potential complication and taking appropriate action.

Pathways to diabetic remission. The guidelines offer guidance on identifying and managing remission, a realistic and positive outcome for some feline patients.

Client communication strategies. Transparent, empathetic approaches help clients understand the commitment involved and feel confident that successful management is achievable.

“I’ve worked on all three iterations of the Diabetes Management Guidelines and have seen such amazing advancements in the care of our diabetic patients. I’m especially excited about this version and its expanded commitment to improving care for diabetic cats. Separating the guidelines into easy-to-use feline and canine documents will make it more streamlined for practitioners to go directly to the information they need, and the updated information on the use of SGLT2 inhibitor drugs in cats is invaluable,” said Renee Rucinsky, DVM, DABVP (Feline), Co-Chair, AAHA Diabetes Management Guidelines Task Force

The 2026 AAHA Diabetes Management Guidelines for Cats are available now at aaha.org/diabetes-management-cats. The guidelines include charts and algorithms for starting SGLT2 inhibitor treatment, insulin types and starting dosages, troubleshooting hypoglycemia, and managing unregulated patients on insulin.

The AAHA Diabetes Management Guidelines are generously supported by Adapet Medical, Boehringer Ingelheim, Dechra, and Merck Animal Health.

About the American Animal Hospital Association

Since 1933, the American Animal Hospital Association has been the only organization to accredit veterinary hospitals across the United States and Canada based on standards linked to high-quality medicine and compassionate care. With accreditation partners in South Korea, Japan, and China, this initiative is expanding internationally. Our mission is to simplify the path to excellence in veterinary practices. In veterinary medicine, accreditation is optional. The AAHA-accredited logo serves as the most reliable sign that a practice has undergone evaluation by an independent party. Look for the AAHA logo at your local animal hospital or use the accredited hospital locator on aaha.org to find one.

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