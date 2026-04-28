San Marcos Eye Doctors on Dry vs. Wet Macular Degeneration

Dr. Tory Prestera and Dr. Howard Guan share key differences between dry and wet macular degeneration, including common symptoms, causes, and treatment options.

SAN MARCOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the leading causes of vision loss among older adults is macular degeneration , yet many people are unaware that it exists in two primary forms: dry and wet. Understanding the differences between these conditions is essential for early detection and proper management. According to Dr. Tory Prestera, a board-certified ophthalmologist in San Marcos , and Dr. Howard Guan, a San Marcos glaucoma specialist, recognizing symptoms early can play a critical role in preserving vision and maintaining quality of life.Dry macular degeneration is the more common form, accounting for a large majority of cases. It occurs when the macula—the central portion of the retina responsible for sharp, detailed vision—gradually thins with age. Patients may notice subtle changes such as blurry central vision or difficulty reading. “Dry macular degeneration often progresses slowly, which can make it easy for patients to overlook early warning signs,” explains Dr. Prestera. “Routine eye exams are crucial because they allow doctors to detect changes before significant vision loss occurs.”Wet macular degeneration, while less common, is typically more severe and can lead to rapid vision loss. This form develops when abnormal blood vessels grow beneath the retina and leak fluid or blood, damaging the macula. Symptoms may include sudden distortion of straight lines or a dark spot in the center of vision. “Wet macular degeneration is considered more aggressive, but it is generally more treatable if caught early,” says Dr. Prestera. “Advances in treatment, such as VABYSMOor SYFOVREinjections, have significantly improved the ability to slow or even stop disease progression.”Although there is currently no cure for macular degeneration, lifestyle factors and early intervention can make a meaningful difference. A healthy diet rich in leafy greens, regular exercise, and avoiding smoking may help reduce the risk or slow the progression of the disease. Additionally, patients diagnosed with early-stage dry macular degeneration may benefit from specialized vitamin supplements recommended by their eye doctor. “Education is one of the most powerful tools,” Dr. Guan adds. “When patients understand their condition and the steps they can take, they are better equipped to protect their vision.”Dr. Prestera and Dr. Guan encourage individuals, particularly those over the age of 50 or with a family history of eye disease, to schedule routine comprehensive eye exams. By distinguishing between dry and wet macular degeneration and staying proactive about eye health, patients can take important steps toward preserving their vision for years to come.About Tory Prestera, MD, PhDDr. Tory Prestera is an ophthalmologist in San Marcos, certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology, with an extensive background in both clinical care and medical research. He completed his undergraduate studies in chemistry at the University of California, San Diego, before earning his medical degree and a PhD in biochemistry and pharmacology from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He went on to complete his ophthalmology residency training at the University of Southern California, where he refined his surgical expertise. Dr. Prestera offers comprehensive eye care, including advanced treatments for cataracts, glaucoma, retinal conditions, and diabetic eye disease. With more than 20 years of experience and over 20,000 procedures performed, he is highly regarded for his skill and commitment to patient-focused care. Dr. Prestera is available for interview upon request.About Howard Guan, MDDr. Howard Guan is a glaucoma specialist dedicated to providing advanced, patient-centered eye care. He earned his undergraduate degree in biochemistry and molecular biology from the University of California, Irvine, followed by a medical degree from Loma Linda University. After completing an internship at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, he pursued ophthalmology residency training at Loma Linda University Medical Center and further specialized with a glaucoma fellowship at Boston University. In addition to glaucoma management, Dr. Guan can address cataracts, eye trauma, and conditions such as Dry Eye Syndrome and retinal disease. He is a member of numerous professional organizations, including the California Academy of Eye Physicians and Surgeons, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and the American Glaucoma Society. Dr. Guan is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Prestera, Dr. Guan, and Prestera Eye Medical Group, please visit presteraeye.com.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.presteraeye.com/retina/san-marcos-eye-doctors-on-dry-vs-wet-macular-degeneration/ ###Prestera Eye Medical Group340 Rancheros DriveSuite #164/166San Marcos, CA 92069(760) 598-0400Rosemont Media

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