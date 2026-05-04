Parma Car Care Specialists Expands Fleet Service Reach Into Cleveland

The longtime Parma shop is extending fleet maintenance and repair support to businesses across the greater Cleveland area.

Expanding our fleet services into Cleveland allows us to support more businesses with dependable maintenance, clear communication, and repair work that keeps vehicles moving.” — Fred Cerny, Owner

PARMA, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parma Car Care Specialists has announced the expansion of its fleet repair services into the greater Cleveland area, extending commercial vehicle support for businesses that depend on reliable transportation each day.

The Cleveland fleet offering includes maintenance and repair support for trucks, vans, and passenger cars. Services highlighted by the company include routine maintenance such as oil changes, brake inspections, and tire rotations, along with repair work involving engines, transmissions, and brakes to help reduce downtime and keep fleets operating efficiently.

The expansion builds on a business that has served Parma since 1989 and continues to emphasize honest communication, experienced technicians, and dependable service for both individual drivers and commercial accounts. The company is a locally owned operation with ASE-certified technicians and a customer-first approach.

Businesses looking for Professional Fleet Services in Cleveland, OH can reach out to Parma Car Care to discuss scheduling, maintenance planning, and repair support tailored to their vehicles and day-to-day operational demands.

A Message From the Owner

“Fleet customers need service they can count on, especially when their vehicles are central to daily operations. This expansion gives us the opportunity to help more Cleveland-area businesses stay productive and better supported,” said Fred Cerny, Owner.

About Parma Car Care Specialists

Parma Car Care Specialists is a locally owned automotive repair and fleet service company based in Parma, Ohio. The business has served the area since 1989 and operates from 5481 State Road Parma, OH 44134, where it provides auto repair, preventive maintenance, and fleet support for drivers and businesses throughout the region.

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