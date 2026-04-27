JD ENTERTAINMENT PRESENTS THE 29TH ANNUAL OLD SCHOOL AND BLUES FESTIVAL GOING GLOBAL IN 2026

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Atlanta, GA 2026 JD Entertainment announces the return of the 29th Annual Old School and Blues Festival, a high energy cultural experience

WILLMINGTON DE, DE, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2026 festival will feature performances by The Zapp Band, Cherrelle, and Project Pat, along with additional artists to be announced. Known for bringing together legendary and rising talent, the festival continues to deliver a dynamic live music experience rooted in culture and community.

The event will take place in Huntsville, Alabama, delivering a full day of live performances, food, vendors, and community energy. The festival will maintain its signature bring your own experience format, allowing guests to bring lawn chairs, tents, grills, food, beverages, and full setups to create their own environment while enjoying the show. In addition, the festival will be streamed worldwide, with a hosted viewing experience at Backstage Atlanta in College Park, Georgia, where attendees can come together to watch the show live, enjoy music, food, and a shared festival atmosphere.

For nearly three decades, the festival has welcomed iconic artists including The Isley Brothers, Big Daddy Kane, Trina, Jon B., Cameo, Tank, King George, Levelle, and Kut Klose, among many others. Built on that legacy, the festival continues as a family driven cultural staple, now entering its next chapter under new generation leadership. “This is more than an event for me, it is legacy,” says Joe Jr. “I grew up watching my father build this from the ground up. Now I am carrying that vision forward and expanding it for a global audience.”

For those unable to attend in person, the festival will be available worldwide via livestream. Access can be secured at https://www.ppvliveevents.com/featured-events or https://www.jde.live/summer-festival-experience.

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