Farmforce and Barry Callebaut Unite Forces to Enhance Sustainability in the Cocoa Value Chain

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Farmforce is proud to announce its partnership with Barry Callebaut, one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products.

By combining Farmforce’s technology with Barry Callebaut’s strong sustainability vision, we are setting a new standard of digital visibility and accountability in the cocoa sector.” — Hans Christian Fleischer, CCO at Farmforce

OSLO, OSLO, NORWAY, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Farmforce , a global leader in first-mile traceability solutions for agricultural supply chains, is proud to announce its partnership with Barry Callebaut , one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality chocolate and cocoa products. After a thorough selection process, the project officially began in 2024, marking the start of a multi-year collaboration to improve sustainability and transparency across Barry Callebaut’s cocoa supply chain.Since October 1, 2025, Farmforce’s Origin and Orbit solutions have been live across 50 cooperatives in Côte d’Ivoire. Alongside this, the system is already fully live in Indonesia, successfully covering 100% of the project scope across 10 warehouses. Together, these active deployments are enabling end-to-end traceability and improving operational efficiency from the farmer to the first warehouse.“We are proud of the trust placed in us by Barry Callebaut and are committed to exceeding expectations,” said Hans Christian Fleischer, Chief Commercial Officer at Farmforce. “By combining Farmforce’s technology with Barry Callebaut’s strong sustainability vision, we are setting a new standard of digital visibility and accountability in the cocoa sector.”This project also highlights the mutual agility of both organizations. By navigating complex origin specifications together and leveraging Barry Callebaut’s highly mature approach to cocoa traceability, the partnership continues to foster shared learnings and continuous improvement on both sides.Farmforce Orbit: Driving Large-Scale SustainabilityFarmforce Orbit provides Barry Callebaut’s field teams with digital tools that simplify daily tasks and maintain data consistency across cooperatives.- Case Management Module assigns specific follow-up tasks to field agents once a case has been identified — for instance, initiating remediation after a potential case of child labor.- Staff KPIs provide a ready-to-deploy capability for precise, automated tracking of field activities and team performance.- Embedded surveys and rule-based actions enable data-driven interventions in the field.- Field mapping features provide clear visibility of farm boundaries and production zones.Farmforce Origin: Delivering End-to-End TraceabilityFarmforce Origin ensures complete bag-level traceability and quality control by tracking cocoa movements from the field to the warehouse.- Lot quality management and SAP integration facilitate smooth data transfer and traceable product flows.- Harvest quotas with automated threshold alerts prevent over-delivery and ensure compliance.- Group bags simplify managing mixed-bag deliveries.- Certification management guarantees that sustainability claims are supported by verifiable data.Next Steps in the PartnershipThe rollout will expand significantly in 2026:- May 2026 – Expansion to new cooperatives in Côte d’Ivoire and initial go-live in Nigeria.- 2027 – Ghana go-live.At full scale, the program will encompass approximately 600 cooperatives globally, representing one of the largest first-mile traceability deployments in the cocoa industry.

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