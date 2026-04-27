Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump and Other Notable Figures Endorse Dr. Heavenly Kimes for Congress

Attorney Ben Crump Endorses Dr Heavenly Kimes

I am incredibly grateful for the trust and support from Attorney Crump and so many respected leaders...” — Dr. Heavenly Kimes

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Heavenly Kimes, candidate for Congress in Georgia’s 13th District, confirmed the endorsement of nationally recognized civil rights attorney Ben Crump, adding to a growing coalition of community leaders, elected officials, and advocates supporting her campaign. See the full video: https://www.instagram.com/p/DXh4sAygT-p/ Crump’s endorsement brings significant credibility and national recognition to Kimes’ campaign. Known for his work advancing justice and accountability, Crump’s support signals confidence in Kimes’ commitment to serving communities and advocating for meaningful change.“I am incredibly grateful for the trust and support from Attorney Crump and so many respected leaders,” said Dr. Kimes. “Each endorsement represents a belief in this campaign and the work we are doing on the ground. It gives me energy, it gives me purpose, and it pushes me to work even harder for the people of District 13.”Since launching her campaign in August 2025, Dr. Kimes has received endorsements from a diverse group of leaders across civic, political, faith, and professional sectors. These include Rep. Jolanda Jones, Rep. Rachael Proudie, Rev. Anthony Motley, Bishop Gary Hawkins, Kandi Burruss, Pastor K. Francis Smith, former State Rep. Donna McLeod, Dr. Jackie Walters, Emeritus State Representative Mandisha Thomas, Mayor Gwen Ellison of Forest Park, civil rights attorney Darryl Parks, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Dr. Barbara Joy Jones, journalist Knowa De Baraso, Dr. Zachery Talley, Shanette Williams, Zackory Kirk, and many others.Kimes emphasized that while endorsements are meaningful, her primary focus remains on earning the trust of voters across the district.“This campaign is about people,” Kimes added. “I will continue to show up, listen, and work tirelessly to earn the trust of every constituent. That commitment does not change.”Dr. Heavenly Kimes is running for Congress with a platform centered on affordable healthcare, economic opportunity, and community-centered leadership.For more information on this campaign, visit: www.drheavenlyforgeorgia.com For media requests, contact: Clorissa Wright-Thomas,CWright@synergyprservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.