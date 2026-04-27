Steve Suarez & Rebecca Kramer Explain Cyber Resilience & the Quantum Threat in the CAIO Connect Podcast with Sanjay Puri

CAIO Connect Podcast Steve Suarez, CEO of Verizon X & Rebecca Kramer, CEO of QSecure with Sanjay Puri, President of RegulatingAI

On the CAIO Connect Podcast, Sanjay Puri with Steve Suarez & Rebecca Krauthamer discuss AI risks, cyber resilience, and why human oversight and learning matter.

Cybersecurity is no longer static; it’s about cyber resilience.” — Rebecca Kramer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In this episode of the CAIO Connect Podcast , host Sanjay Puri speaks with Steve Suarez , CEO of Horizon X, and Rebecca Kramer, CEO of QSecure. The conversation takes place at the Emerge Americas conference in Miami. Together, they explore how artificial intelligence is reshaping cybersecurity, why organizations must focus on resilience, and how quantum computing will change the future of data protection.Sanjay Puri begins by raising a major concern for leaders today: the growing risk to critical infrastructure. Steve Suarez explains that AI plays a dual role. It helps organizations identify vulnerabilities faster than ever before, but it also gives bad actors powerful tools. He compares the current environment to a fast-moving treadmill. The pace keeps increasing, and organizations must keep learning to stay ahead. Rebecca Kramer builds on this point. She explains that advanced AI systems can now detect weaknesses in systems even before security teams can fix them. This creates both opportunity and risk. She stresses that cybersecurity is no longer static. Companies must move toward “cyber resilience,” where systems adapt and respond to threats in real time.Managing the Fast-Moving Treadmill of Modern Data ProtectionOn the CAIO Connect Podcast, Sanjay Puri asks whether this responsibility belongs only to cybersecurity teams. Steve Suarez makes it clear that it does not. He says risk is everyone’s responsibility. Chief AI officers, CISOs, and leadership teams must work together. He also highlights the importance of hiring curious people who are willing to experiment and learn continuously. Rebecca Kramer adds that policy and regulation cannot keep up with the speed of technology. She believes organizations must take responsibility for managing risks themselves. She describes the current environment as a jungle where companies must build their own maps while navigating it. This means leaders cannot wait for governments to solve these challenges.The discussion then shifts to agentic AI, where systems can make decisions and take actions. Sanjay Puri asks whether companies should trust these systems fully. Rebecca warns against this approach. She says organizations should not give full control to AI yet. Instead, they should use AI to support research and analysis while humans make final decisions. Steve Suarez supports this idea with a simple analogy. He compares human oversight to brakes in a fast car. Strong brakes allow you to move faster safely. Without them, you risk making costly mistakes. Both guests agree that a “human in the loop” is essential for safe and effective AI use.Another key topic on the CAIO Connect Podcast is shadow AI. This happens when employees use AI tools without company approval. Steve Suarez believes companies should not try to block this behavior completely. Instead, they should provide clear guardrails and allow employees to experiment safely. He says innovation often comes from these experiments, and leaders should identify and scale the best ideas. Rebecca Kramer also emphasizes training. She explains that many employees do not understand how AI systems work. Without proper training, they may rely on incorrect outputs. This leads to wasted time and poor decisions. She encourages organizations to educate their teams so they can use AI responsibly.The conversation then moves to quantum computing. Steve Suarez explains that quantum technology will bring major benefits, especially in optimization and simulation. However, it also poses serious risks to current encryption systems. He warns that powerful quantum computers could break widely used security methods in the near future. Rebecca Kramer highlights the urgency of this threat. She explains that attackers may already be collecting encrypted data today to decrypt it later when quantum systems become strong enough. She stresses that organizations must prepare now, not wait until it is too late.Finally, Sanjay Puri asks both guests for advice for chief AI officers. Rebecca Kramer recommends close collaboration with cybersecurity teams. Steve Suarez emphasizes continuous learning and open collaboration. He encourages leaders to share knowledge, learn from failures, and stay curious. In this episode of the CAIO Connect Podcast, Sanjay Puri, Steve Suarez, and Rebecca Kramer deliver a clear message: AI offers great power, but organizations must act responsibly, stay informed, and prepare for a rapidly changing future.

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