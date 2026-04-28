Cycle Labs to Showcase AI-powered Test Automation as a Gold Exhibitor at the Gartner® Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ 2026

Founder Josh Owen to challenge legacy thinking with a bold vision for test automation as the backbone of continuous supply chain transformation

When test automation becomes always-on, teams stop fearing change and start using it to move faster, with confidence.” — Josh Owen, Founder, President and Executive Chairman of Cycle Labs

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cycle Labs, a leader in enterprise test automation for complex supply chain and ERP environments, announces its participation as a Gold Exhibitor at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™, taking place May 4–6, 2026, in Orlando, Florida. Attendees can connect with the Cycle Labs team at Booth 917 and join Founder, President & Executive Chairman Josh Owen for a featured speaking session on May 6 at 10:00 AM.

As supply chains face mounting complexity and accelerating disruption driven by AI, traditional approaches to change are no longer sustainable. Organizations are being pushed to move faster, but without increasing operational risk. Cycle Labs will demonstrate how leading teams are rethinking testing not as a project or phase, but as critical infrastructure that enables continuous evolution.

In his session, “Test Automation as the Backbone of a Future-Ready Supply Chain,” Owen will outline why supply chains must move beyond resisting change and instead build systems designed to adapt. He will share how always-on test automation empowers teams to modernize ERP and WMS platforms, release updates faster and with greater confidence, and adopt AI-driven capabilities without disrupting operations.

“Supply chains were built to repeat yesterday,” said Josh Owen, Founder, President & Executive Chairman of Cycle Labs. “But today, you’re expected to change constantly without breaking anything. That’s not a tooling problem. It’s an infrastructure problem. When test automation becomes always-on, teams stop fearing change and start using it to move faster, with confidence.”

At Booth 917, Cycle Labs will showcase how organizations are using automated testing to support AI-driven transformation without disruption, including:

- Accelerate ERP and WMS modernization initiatives

- Reduce risk in high-frequency release cycles

- Validate AI-driven decisions before they impact operations

- Enable continuous validation across complex, integrated systems

Attendees will see firsthand how test automation can shift from a reactive safeguard to a proactive engine for innovation.

For more information about Cycle Labs’ presence at the Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™, visit: https://cyclelabs.io/company/events/gartner/

Gartner and Symposium/Xpo™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and its affiliates.

About Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo

Dynamic by Design. Renew, Rethink, and Recode Next-Gen Supply Chains. CSCOs are called to predict disruptions before they happen and to achieve unprecedented visibility and transparency. They are leading through the rapid pace of AI and technological advancement, enabling faster data-driven decisions to fuel growth and protect margin. Join us at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo in Orlando to inspire ideas, fuel bold experimentation, and accelerate transformation – by design.



About Cycle Labs

Cycle Labs helps enterprises deploy change without increasing risk. The company builds test automation software for complex supply chain and ERP environments, so teams can move faster, validate continuously, and challenge the assumption that stability requires slowdown. Cycle Labs is the creator of the application-agnostic, end-to-end Cycle® Continuous Test Automation Platform, supporting WMS, ERP, TMS, and retail systems. With Cycle, organizations accelerate innovation while protecting the systems they rely on most. Learn more at cyclelabs.io.

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