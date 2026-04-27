Award-winning National Parks Documentary 'Out There' Comes to Albuquerque’s KiMo Theatre

Acclaimed documentary, Out There: A National Parks Story, comes to Albuquerque's historic KiMo Theatre.

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Out There: A National Parks Story — the acclaimed documentary that has inspired audiences across the country — is coming to Albuquerque for a special one-night-only screening at the historic KiMo Theatre on May 21.

This award-winning independent film follows director Brendan Hall and a childhood friend on a journey that began as a summer road trip and evolved into a seven-year, 10,000-mile exploration of America’s national parks. Featuring breathtaking cinematography, personal interviews and an original score by composer Elizabeth P.W., Out There shows that national parks are more than scenic places — they are landscapes of reflection, resilience and connection that span generations and cultures.

This special Albuquerque event is more than a film screening; it’s an immersive evening celebrating the lasting impact of America’s public lands.

Tickets are available now at https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/kimo/events/out-there-a-national-parks-story

New Mexico True is a key sponsor of this unique event, partnering with Western National Parks (WNP) to spotlight national parks, cultural experiences and outdoor recreation for locals and tourists alike. WNP partners with 14 National Park Service sites in New Mexico, including Carlsbad Caverns National Park, White Sands National Park, Bandelier National Monument and others located within only a few hours’ drive from Albuquerque.

“For years, our national parks, monuments and historic sites have elevated New Mexico’s profile as a premier destination for outdoor recreation, so we’re happy to support a special screening of this documentary right here in New Mexico,” said Tourism Deputy Secretary Dr. Shanna Sasser.

Event Details

6 p.m. — Doors open. Guests can browse national park–inspired gear and collectibles and connect with representatives from the National Park Service, Western National Parks and other community partners working in support of our national parks. All purchases support 70+ national park sites across the West.

7 p.m. — Composer Elizabeth P.W. performs live, setting the stage with the evocative music that shapes the film’s emotional landscape.

Following the screening — Filmmaker Brendan Hall joins the audience for an engaging Q&A conversation.

Presented by Western National Parks at the KiMo Theatre, this event offers more than a cinematic experience—it’s a community celebration of the natural and cultural places that inspire and connect us all.

###

About Western National Parks

Since 1938, as an official nonprofit partner of the National Park Service, Western National Parks (WNP) has inspired connections to national parks through education, community engagement, interpretive retail and philanthropic support. By enriching visitor experiences and raising support for parks, WNP helps ensure these special places thrive for generations to come. To learn more, visit wnp.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.