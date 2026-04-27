Resilite’s Former President, Paul Gilbert, Inducted into Pennsylvania Chapter of National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Paul Gilbert, former President of Resilite Sports Products, celebrates with his family during his induction as a 2026 Outstanding American at the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Pennsylvania Chapter ceremony. Resilite Sports Products logo. Paul Gilbert holds his plaque after the green jacket ceremony honoring his induction as a 2026 Outstanding American by the National Wrestling Hall of Fame Pennsylvania Chapter.

Former Resilite President Paul Gilbert honored as Outstanding American for advancing wrestling safety standards and leadership in the sport.

What began with a love for wrestling grew into a career defined by leadership, innovation, and service.” — Lloyd Rhoades, Jr

NORTHUMBERLAND, PA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Resilite proudly announces that former President and CEO Paul Gilbert was honored as an Outstanding American by the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at Hershey Lodge in Hershey, Pennsylvania. It marked the 32nd awards ceremony for the Pennsylvania Chapter, the first state chapter of the Hall of Fame, which celebrates its 50th Anniversary this year.

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame presents the Outstanding American award to individuals who have used the disciplines of wrestling to launch notable careers in other walks of life, including science and technology, business and industry, government and the military, and the arts and humanities. Gilbert’s recognition reflected a lifetime of leadership, innovation, and service to the sport of wrestling and the broader athletic community.

“Nobody exemplified this honor better than Paul Gilbert,” said Lloyd Rhoades, Jr., Treasurer and Business Officer, Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame, and 2012 inductee of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame. “What began with a love for wrestling grew into a career defined by leadership, innovation, and service. Paul helped build Resilite into the world’s leader in mat manufacturing while also championing safety standards that have helped protect generations of athletes. Just as important, he has given back to the sport and its community with extraordinary generosity. He is the kind of leader and person we should all strive to emulate.”

During his 35 years leading Resilite, Gilbert helped shape the company’s legacy of innovation, quality, and athlete protection. He was a key advocate for wrestling safety through his work with ASTM International, serving as chairman of the ASTM committee responsible for impact protection standards. There, he worked tirelessly to ensure all wrestling mats met the highest impact protection standards and to educate customers, competitors, and industry leaders about the importance of ASTM standards. His efforts elevated safety in wrestling and helped establish industry-wide expectations that continue to protect athletes today.

“Wrestling has always been about discipline, responsibility, and giving back,” Gilbert said. “I’m deeply honored by this recognition from the Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame and grateful to have spent my career supporting a sport and a community that means so much to me.”

Gilbert’s induction is especially meaningful for Resilite, the family-owned Pennsylvania manufacturer that has served the wrestling community since 1959. Under his leadership, the company expanded its reach, strengthened its reputation, and reinforced its commitment to the sport through philanthropy, partnerships, and support for programs and facilities across the country. Founded in Sunbury, Pennsylvania, the company has grown into a leading American manufacturer of wrestling mats and protective athletic products, with impact protection and performance at the heart of its mission.

As Resilite celebrated this milestone, the company was proud to recognize Gilbert’s lasting impact on the sport, the industry, and the generations of athletes who have benefited from his leadership and commitment to safety.

Gilbert will be honored in the state chapter kiosk at the Hall of Fame museum in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and on the Hall of Fame website at nwhof.org.

To learn more about Resilite and its products, visit Resilite.com.

About Resilite

Founded more than 65 years ago in Northumberland, P.A., Resilite is a family-owned, leading manufacturer of high-quality athletic mats and wall padding, providing handcrafted, American-made protection solutions for wrestling, gymnastics, martial arts, climbing, defensive training, and more. Driven by his own experiences, in 1959, Resilite’s founder, Warren Tischler, revolutionized the sport of wrestling with a new mat that was more resilient, lighter, and safer. Resilite continues this legacy of innovation today through continuous impact testing and product development. Proud to be the official wrestling mat of the NCAA Wrestling Championship®, and trusted by colleges and national sports chains, Resilite is the choice of world-class athletes when it matters most. To learn more about Resilite and its passion for protection, visit www.resilite.com or follow on social media.

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