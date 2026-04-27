IRPOA Urges Lawmakers to Fix the Problem Caused by HB3564 Before May 31, 2026, Warning of More Pressure on Tenants

Paul Arena, Director of Legislative Affairs for IRPOA

IRPOA warns lawmakers to fix the problem caused by HB3564 by May 31, 2026, as it burdens housing providers, weakens tenant screening, and worsens housing issues

When lawmakers squeeze small providers, they do not hurt some faceless corporation. They hurt local owners, local housing, and ultimately the tenants this policy is supposed to protect.” — IRPOA Legislative Director Paul Arena

NAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Illinois Rental Property Owners Association (IRPOA) is urging State Senators and State Representatives to fix the problem caused by House Bill 3564 before the General Assembly adjourns on May 31, 2026, warning that the measure will burden responsible housing providers, weaken tenant screening, and make Illinois’ housing problems worse.HB3564 has passed both chambers of the General Assembly, but lawmakers still have time to address the problem it created by adding a correction to another bill before the session ends. If that does not happen, the new rules are scheduled to take effect on July 1, 2026.IRPOA represents hundreds of small, independent housing providers across Illinois, many of them local “mom-and-pop” landlords who own and manage a small number of rental homes in the communities where they live.“This bill puts small housing providers in an impossible position,” said IRPOA Legislative Director Paul Arena. “If lawmakers do not fix this problem now, they will force responsible housing providers to take on more risk, recover fewer real costs, and operate under rules that make stable housing harder to provide.”At the center of IRPOA’s concern is tenant screening.Tenant ScreeningResponsible screening helps housing providers make informed decisions, reduce the risk of nonpayment and property damage, and protect the stability of their buildings and neighborhoods. Screening companies offer different levels of service, and more complete reports often cost more.IRPOA says HB3564 creates a serious problem by restricting the ability of housing providers to recover the actual cost of screening when those reports exceed $50.“That may sound minor in Springfield, but in the real world, it is not minor at all,” Arena said. “When government tells small housing providers they cannot recover the true cost of screening, the result is simple: some will screen less, some will absorb losses they cannot afford, and some will raise rents to offset the loss.”Impact on Small Housing ProvidersIRPOA warns that the burden will fall hardest on small housing providers, not large corporate operators with bigger budgets and deeper reserves.For many independent owners, screening costs are a legitimate and necessary business expense. These are not luxury charges or optional add-ons. They are part of the process of placing qualified tenants and maintaining safe, stable rental housing.“When lawmakers squeeze small providers, they do not hurt some faceless corporation,” Arena said. “They hurt local owners, local housing, and ultimately the tenants this policy is supposed to protect.”Consequences for Housing Supply and TenantsIRPOA also warns that weaker screening has consequences that reach far beyond a single application fee. Poor screening decisions can lead to missed rent payments, property damage, avoidable disputes, neighborhood disruption, and fewer willing housing providers in the market. Over time, greater risk and higher costs drive smaller providers out of rental housing altogether, shrinking supply and putting even more pressure on tenants.Illinois does not need policies that make it harder to provide housing. It needs policies that support responsible rental operations and preserve housing choice.Call to ActionIRPOA is calling on residents, housing providers, and concerned citizens across Illinois to contact their State Senators and State Representatives immediately and demand a legislative fix to the problem caused by HB3564 before adjournment on May 31, 2026.“The window to fix this is closing fast,” Arena said. “If lawmakers fail to act, the consequences will not stay in Springfield. They will show up in higher risk, fewer housing options, and more strain on communities across Illinois.”About the Illinois Rental Property Owners Association (IRPOA)The Illinois Rental Property Owners Association is a statewide organization representing rental property owners and housing providers. IRPOA advocates for policies that support safe, affordable housing and sustainable property management practices across Illinois.

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