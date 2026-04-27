LEGEND REBORN | FREELANDER Unveils First Production-Intent Show Model and Launches Global Expansion Strategy

FREELANDER executives unveil FREELANDER 8 during the Night of FREELANDER, marking its global debut Media and partners preview FREELANDER 8 during the Night of FREELANDER FREELANDER 8 revealed on stage during the Night of FREELANDER at IBS (Chery International Business Summit)

FREELANDER 8 revealed as brand begins international journey with the Middle East as its first market

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FREELANDER officially marked the beginning of a new global chapter during the Night of FREELANDER, unveiling its first production-intent show model and announcing its international strategy, including global expansion and global retailer partner recruitment.Held alongside the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), the event brought together nearly 500 global dealer partners and media representatives, underscoring the brand’s transition into a new phase of international development.Originally launched in 1997, FREELANDER established itself by combining everyday usability with genuine all-terrain capability, creating a distinctive position within the SUV segment. Today, the brand returns as an independent global premium new energy brand, developed through the collaboration between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover.Repositioned as a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, FREELANDER integrates British design, intelligent technology, and all-terrain capability to deliver an all-scenario mobility experience for modern users.At the heart of the Night of FREELANDER was the unveiling of the brand’s first production-intent show model, alongside the official announcement of its first product name: FREELANDER 8. Designed under the leadership of Phil Simmons, Director of FREELANDER Design Hub, the model reflects a new interpretation of the brand’s heritage, combining established design elements with next-generation intelligent technologies.The vehicle introduces a design language that incorporates signature elements such as the castle-style body, triangular window, and dual-peak hood, complemented by intelligent features including an ultra-wide display and zero-gravity seating. Inside, the intelligent cockpit is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 chip, enabling responsive multi-screen interaction and supporting L2+ advanced driver assistance systems.Beyond urban driving, FREELANDER 8 is engineered to deliver performance across a wide range of environments. Equipped with the i-ATS intelligent all-terrain system, the vehicle supports nine terrain modes with real-time adaptation, supported by advanced suspension and differential systems. It has been developed to meet global five-star safety standards and tested across diverse environments and driving conditions.A key announcement during the Night of FREELANDER at IBS (Chery International Business Summit) was the confirmation that the Middle East will be the brand’s first international market, marking the starting point of its global journey. The region has already demonstrated strong early engagement, with interest from partners reflecting confidence in the brand’s future development.As part of its global strategy, FREELANDER officially launched its retailer partner recruitment program. The brand confirmed that 20 top-tier potential partners from the Middle East have already submitted business plans, highlighting strong momentum as it enters international markets.All FREELANDER vehicles will be produced at the Chery Jaguar Land Rover Intelligent Manufacturing Base, where advanced manufacturing processes and quality control systems are applied to ensure consistency and reliability across global markets.Adding a technological dimension to the event, the Night of FREELANDER also featured Chery’s AiMOGA robot “Mornine”, which interacted with guests in real time and demonstrated intelligent capabilities within the event environment.During the event, FREELANDER also announced the official launch of its global social media platforms, inviting audiences to follow the brand on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook for future updates.The Night of FREELANDER, held during the IBS (Chery International Business Summit), marks the official starting point of FREELANDER’s international journey. With the unveiling of FREELANDER 8, the announcement of its global strategy, and the launch of retailer partner recruitment, the brand begins a new phase of global development.-Ends-The legend is reborn.About FREELANDERFREELANDER is a premium intelligent all-terrain brand, reimagined for the era of new energy and intelligent mobility.Developed through the collaboration between Chery and Jaguar Land Rover, FREELANDER combines heritage with modern technology to deliver a new mobility experience for global users.

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