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The Business Research Company's Storage Management Market forecast to grow at a 9.5% CAGR through 2030.

Expected to grow to $38.66 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our 2026 market reports now feature richer, more decision-focused data, including market attractiveness scoring, total addressable market (TAM), company scoring matrix, Excel dashboards with forecasts, key technologies and trends, supply chain analysis, upcoming startups, key products, market hotspots, and improved visuals.

The storage management market is rapidly evolving as organizations handle ever-increasing volumes of data and seek efficient ways to store and protect this information. With advancements in technology and shifting business needs, the market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional outlook, and the factors influencing this expansion.

Storage Management Market Size and Projected Growth Through 2026

The storage management market has seen strong growth over recent years. It is projected to increase from $24.63 billion in 2025 to $26.91 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. This past growth has been driven by the surge in enterprise-generated data, wider adoption of on-premises storage infrastructures, growing demand for reliable and secure data backup solutions, expansion of IT frameworks within large organizations, and heightened regulatory compliance standards.

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Looking ahead, the storage management market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $38.66 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5%. This anticipated growth stems from the rising uptake of cloud storage solutions, increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics into storage management platforms, growing preference for hybrid storage systems, expansion of managed storage services, and the rising necessity for robust disaster recovery and business continuity measures. Trends forecasted to shape the market include a shift toward cloud-based management tools, automated data backup and recovery processes, enhanced storage analytics and monitoring capabilities, broader disaster recovery services, and a stronger focus on data lifecycle oversight and regulatory compliance.

What Storage Management Entails and Its Core Functions

Storage management is the organized approach to planning, arranging, overseeing, and maintaining data storage resources. The goal is to ensure that information is stored securely, efficiently, and reliably. This involves allocating storage capacity, organizing data logically, optimizing system performance, securing data through backups and protection mechanisms, and continuously monitoring storage usage. Effective storage management enables quick and easy data access while minimizing wasted resources and allowing for scalability to accommodate growing data volumes.

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Key Factors Fueling Growth in the Storage Management Market

One of the primary forces driving expansion in the storage management market is the exponential increase in data generation worldwide. Data generation encompasses the ongoing creation, capture, duplication, and consumption of digital information across numerous platforms, devices, and networks. This surge is largely attributed to the broad adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and cloud computing services, where billions of connected devices produce continuous real-time data streams that require instant processing and long-term storage.

Storage management plays a crucial role by ensuring that data is efficiently allocated, organized, and easily retrievable. This capability supports further data generation by reducing latency, preventing system bottlenecks, and providing scalable environments where new data can be seamlessly created, processed, and stored without interruption. For instance, in March 2024, Edge Delta, a US-based software company, reported that approximately 120 zettabytes (ZB) of data were generated globally in 2023—equivalent to about 337,080 petabytes (PB) per day. With roughly 5.35 billion internet users worldwide, this means an average user could be responsible for producing 15.87 terabytes (TB) of data daily. This massive volume underscores how surging data creation is propelling the demand for advanced storage management solutions.

Leading Regions in the Storage Management Market Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the storage management market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers key geographical areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive perspective on global industry trends.

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