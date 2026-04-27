Amid Rising Gas Prices, Local Mover Doubles Down on Northern Virginia Expansion

Jeremy Berkebile and his family expanding operations into Northern Virginia

Strategic Growth and Operational Efficiency Drive College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving Forward.

STEPHENS CITY, VA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even as gas prices continue to challenge industries reliant on trucking, College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving is expanding its footprint into Northern Virginia, capitalizing on strong regional demand as more families relocate to the area.

“Northern Virginia is experiencing steady population growth, which fuels demand for moving and junk removal services,” said Jeremy Berkebile, owner of College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving. “Rising fuel costs are a challenge, but they haven’t slowed our plans. With careful operational planning and efficiency, we’re able to scale sustainably.”

Berkebile, a locally owned franchise operator, now oversees operations across Northern Virginia and Northwest Virginia, more than doubling his business in both revenue and workforce. It’s also a true family operation, the whole family works in the business, from his wife to their three kids, adding a personal, hands-on element to its growth. His path into the industry began during the COVID-19 pandemic while flipping houses, frequently handling junk removal, which inspired him to explore the College HUNKS franchise model. After acquiring a struggling franchise, Berkebile turned it into one of the most profitable in the national network.

“I started from the ground up, rebuilt the team, reshaped the culture, and focused on developing people,” Berkebile said. “That’s what made the difference, and doing it alongside my family, with my wife and kids all part of the business, has made it even more meaningful.”

Recognizing Northern Virginia as a key growth market, Berkebile is expanding with operational improvements, including dedicated moving and junk removal teams to enhance efficiency and service quality.

“We’re very intentional about fuel management, from monitoring field usage to preventing waste,” he said. “That level of oversight helps us stay efficient and continue growing, even when costs fluctuate.”

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving—short for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service—now operates nearly 200 locally owned franchises nationwide. The company also gives back: for every job completed, two meals are donated to U.S. Hunger, totaling more than five million meals to date. Hauling services also ensure items are recycled or donated to nonprofits.

For more information, visit: https://www.collegehunkshaulingjunk.com/northern-virginia/moving/

About College HUNKS Hauling Junk and Moving

College HUNKS Hauling Junk & Moving® was originally founded by two college buddies with a beat-up cargo van and now has nearly 200 franchises providing full-service tech-enabled residential and commercial moving, junk removal, donation pickups, and labor services in the United States as well as Canada. H.U.N.K.S., which stands for Honest, Uniformed, Nice, Knowledgeable, Service, is a socially conscious, values-based organization and has a national partnership with U.S. Hunger, which strives to end childhood hunger. The brand was awarded the Community Hero award by U.S. Hunger in 2022. The company strives to become recognized as an iconic brand, renowned for its world-class company culture and service, while also providing a viable employment and franchise opportunity to pursue personal and professional fulfillment.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.